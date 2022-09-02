Even though temperatures will be above 100 degrees this weekend, many Lodians will still want to get out and enjoy the weather.
Abigail Christensen, co-owner of Headwaters Kayak, said she expects Lodi Lake and the Mokelumne River to be busy this weekend with people using the waterways to stay cool.
“The water is pretty mild out here,” she said. “It’s the perfect temperature.”
Those in inner tubes and kayaks should avoid launching at the Headwaters Boathouse, Christensen said, unless you have reservations and are willing to pay the $5 fee, provided you have your own equipment.
Rather, Christensen recommended launching at other areas around the lake, including the boat ramps near the Lodi Lake Wilderness Area and the north side of the lake.
Once on the water, Christensen said tubers and kayakers should take care to be aware of their surroundings.
“There is going to be more traffic on the lake and river,” she said. “Yield to craft bigger than you, and stay on the right. You must always be aware because larger boats are going to be out there with you.”
If you bring your jet skis to the lake, Christensen said to watch out for sandbars and branches, as they are just about everywhere along the lake and river.
Hitting a sandbar while riding a jet ski can cause structural damage to the machine, or even launch a rider off if they are traveling too fast.
Sandbars do have a benefit, as there are some along river from which tubers and kayakers can launch if they want to avoid the lake altogether.
Mason’s Beach is a privately owned sandbar, so Christensen said to avoid setting foot there. The others are all fair game, she said.
“The top safety tip though is to bring plenty of water to drink and lots of protection from the sun,” she said.
Forecasts for the weekend are calling for 104 degrees on Saturday and 106 on Sunday. Saturday is described as having “blazing sunshine and very hot.”
Monday will see the highest temperature, with an expected high of 111 degrees.
