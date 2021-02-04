Now that the state’s regional stay-at-home order has been lifted, Micke Grove Zoo will reopen today. Most county parks are open at this time, although rental facilities and playgrounds remain closed, San Joaquin County Parks staff said.
The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the last admitted entry being allowed at 4 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 to 13 years old, and free for children younger than 2 years old. Zoo annual passes are now available, including for seniors and active military members. Applications can be found online at www.sjparks.com.
Social distancing and masks are required at all San Joaquin County parks, and while single family picnic areas are open, gatherings are prohibited beyond single households.
All first-come, first-serve rules apply. There are no tables or chairs, bounce houses, amplified sound, water apparatuses, trailer barbecues or generators allowed.
Micke Grove and Oak Grove regional parks are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The day-use facilities at Dos Reis, Westgate Landing and Mossdale Crossing regional parks are available from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes before sunset.
Still closed at this time are all playgrounds at county parks, along with Fun Town, Oak Grove Nature Center, the Regional Sports Complex, Harmony Grove Church and the Woodbridge Wilderness Area.
Camping available at regional parks
Camping at Dos Reis and Westgate Landing regional parks is available by reservation only. Reservations can be made until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the Parks Office at Micke Grove Regional Park, 11793 Micke Grove Road in Lodi, or by calling 209-953-8800.
Camping and day-use at Stillman Magee Regional Park remain closed. Rafters floating down the Mokelumne River can still disembark at Stillman Magee, as the parking area is available for loading and unloading from 8 a.m. to 30 minutes before sunset.
Contact the East Bay Municipal Utility District at 209-772-8204 before you arrive, as river access may be closed due to increased flows. Parking fees of $5 on weekdays, $6 on weekends and most holidays, as well as $10 on special holidays, still apply.
Guests are advised to remain home if sick or unwell and practice social distancing to prevent COVID-19. Park closures may be reinstituted if social distancing protocols are not followed.
Sacramento County libraries to reopen
Most branches in the Sacramento Public Library system will reopen for browsing next week with some modifications, after a regional stay-at-home order closed them for nearly two months.
There are 28 branches in the system, and 21 of them, including the Isleton Library and the Marian O. Lawrence Library in Galt, will be open Feb. 9
The two branches will also be open for one-hour computer appointments, and will continue to provide curbside service.
Operating hours for each branch of the library system can be found online at www.saclibrary.org.