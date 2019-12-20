St. Anne’s Catholic School students have been adopting families in the parish and local community in the holiday season for many years.
“Being the Season of Advent, we remind ourselves how important it is to give to others. We are called to bring hope, love, joy and peace during the season of Advent,” said Parent Club President Julie Coldani.
She said families of the school purchase gifts and then the students wrap all the gifts in lieu of having a class party.
“It is so important for our students to learn to spread kindness within our community. Learning to help others and show kindness is something that we hope these students carry on in life, long after their time with us,” Coldani said.
Students also made holiday cards for local senior home residents. They also handed them out to people in their community as a thank you, and to spread some joy and cheer during the holiday season.