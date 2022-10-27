Lodi Unified School District students performed significantly worse on standardized tests during the COVID-19 pandemic according to results posted by the state earlier this week.
The California Department of Education said that across the state, 47.06% of students who took the Smarter Balanced test during the 2021-22 school year met or exceeded English standards, and 33.38% met or exceeded math standards.
But in Lodi Unified, only 38.61% met or exceeded English standards, and only 26.24% met or exceeded math standards.
This year’s district scores are roughly 6 percentage points lower than those recorded in 2019, when 44.06% of students met or exceeded English standards, and 32.69% met or exceeded math standards.
The Smarter Balanced tests were administered to students in grades 3-8, as well as high school juniors.
Woodbridge Elementary School saw the largest decline in the district, with just 20.31% of students meeting or exceeding English standards, and 18.95% meeting or exceeding math standards.
The school’s 2022 scores declined 22.8 percentage points and 14.98, respectively, from 2019.
At Lawrence Elementary School, only 21.75% of students met or exceeded English standards and 13.43% met or exceeded math standards, declines of 14.22% and 12.35%, respectively.
Elkhorn School in Stockton, a GATE school, scored the best in the district compared to the rest of the state, with 98.48% of students meeting or exceeding English standards and 94.3% meeting or exceeding math standards.
At the high school level, 52.43% of students at Independence met or exceeded English standards, and 21.98% met or exceeded math standards, both of which were improvements since 2019.
The school’s math scores were 10.14% higher than 2019, the largest increase in the district.
While 49.46% of Lodi High School students met or exceeded English standards, only 28.82% met or exceeded math standards. Both were decreases of 4.2% and 5.73%, respectively. And at Tokay High School, 40.19% of students met or exceeded English standards, and 23.5% met or exceeded math standards.
Tokay’s English scores were a 22.37% decline from 2019, while the drop in math scores was 8.01%.
Some 33.93% of Lodi Middle School students met or exceeded English standards, and 20.18% met math standards. Both were declines of 6.76% and 11.17%, respectively.
Millswood Middle School students fared similarly, with 37.53% meeting or exceeding English standards, and 24.73% meeting math standards, declines of 7.54% and 7.13%.
In Galt, both school districts did as well as the state in English. Galt Joint Union Elementary School District saw 46.99% of students meet or exceed standards, as did 46.67% of Galt Joint Union High School District students.
Math standards were another story, though.
At the elementary level, 35.49% of student met or exceeded standards, and at the high school level, only 21.01% of students performed well. And while both districts did well in English, both saw declines from 2019 scores. The elementary district’s scores dropped by 3.14%, and the high school district’s scores declined by 10.82%.
Math scores at both districts fell by 5.46% at the elementary level and 5.71% at the high school level.
Marengo Ranch Elementary posted the best scores for its district, with 53.7% of students meeting or exceeding English standards, and 42.63% meeting or exceeding math standards.
At Galt High School, 50.47% of students met or exceeded English standards, and 18.4% met or exceeded math standards.
California spending on learning loss
The state has spent $23.8 billion on addressing the pandemic in schools, according to the governor’s office. In 2022, the state blocked out $7.9 billion in grants to help offset learning loss by, among other things, extending school years, adding tutoring hours and bringing more mental health services to schools. Some Republicans slammed California leaders for the test results, including Lance Christensen, who is running against Tony Thurmond for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Christensen and others on the right contended Democratic leaders kept classrooms closed for too long, arguing California schools reopened their campuses months after other states.
“Superintendent Tony Thurmond has failed students, parents, and teachers on every measure,” Christensen stated. “These test scores indicate what we knew all along; school lockdowns have resulted in decades of learning loss, robbing students of their constitutional right of an education.”
Ariane Lange and Sawsan Morrar of The Sacramento Bee contributed to this article.
