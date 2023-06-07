STOCKTON — A supervisor’s effort to display the Pride flag atop the San Joaquin County Administration building later this month has been quashed.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to display the flag for five consecutive business days during the last week of June to acknowledge Pride Month.
Four affirmative votes from supervisors were needed for approval, and because only three favored the motion, it failed.
Supervisors Tom Patti and Steve Ding, who represents Lodi on the board, cast the dissenting votes.
The suggestion to display the flag during Pride month was brought to the board by Supervisor Paul Canepa, whose entire district is within the City of Stockton.
“There are 160,000 people I represent in my district, and as an elected official, I’m supposed to represent everybody,” he said. “I brought this forward as a sign of inclusion. Like most of you, I’m obviously Catholic. I’ve heard some people say this is part of an agenda. My agenda is caring and compassion for human beings. For me, I hope we can unify as a city and a county to be more inclusive.”
Canepa’s comments were in response to Lodi resident Ria Jones, who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting hours before the board discussed displaying the flag.
Jones said everyone, whether gay or straight, were united by being brothers and sisters of Christ. She claimed though, that notion had nothing to do with the Pride flag.
“I’m strongly opposed to the presentation and propaganda that flies under that Pride flag,” she said. “The Pride flag represents a community that seems to think it’s necessary to regularly announce their sexuality, I do not want to know about what they do, just like my private business is not open for discussion.”
Jones added the Pride flag represents drag queens, noting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the LGBTQ group recently honored by the California state legislature.
She said the group’s behavior of wearing habits and using the cross inappropriately insulted her as a Catholic.
“Transgender people also fall under that flag, and what they do to pressure our children with propaganda in our schools and society is not okay,” Jones said. “Parents have control of their kids and for propaganda to be so blatantly flown underneath that flag is offensive to me.”
Marilyn Hammond echoed comments made by Patti, who said the United States flag is already inclusive of all residents, no matter race, age, gender or beliefs.
“We do have a flag that represents everyone, and if we fly a flag from one group, you need to fly a flag for five days for every single group that’s in the U.S.,” she said. “I don’t see how you could possibly do that.”
Patricia Barrett was the only speaker who favored flying the Pride flag, stating it represents not only those in the LGBTQ community, but their allies who supported their equality.
“The Pride flag does not only mean queer, but ‘We the People” of the United States accept the LGBTQ community as a proud community free of fear and judgment,” she said. “People in the LGBTQ community, we didn’t choose to be who we are. This is a birth-given gift. Christ gave us this... evolution if we want to go that way. The bottom line is we are equal.”
Speaking before public comment on the item, Ding said he had no doubt Canepa’s intentions were good.
However, like Patti, he said there was already a flag flying over the county that represented everyone.
“Our flag is a sign of unity for all,” he said. “As we go into these times of fentanyl crisis and kids killing kids... the world has gone nuts. The only thing we have to hope for is we stand together as a country so that on Jan. 20, whoever is president can walk into the House of Representatives and tell people the state of our union is strong. Our flag represents gay, lesbian, Black, Mexican ... It represents everyone, and we ought to stick to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.