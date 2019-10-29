LODI — On Tuesday afternoon, Lodi Police Department officers located a stolen vehicle near Harney and Ham lanes. Officers pulled the driver over near Church Street and Century Boulevard, and a concealed firearm was found during a search, police said.
Five occupants were detained, four of which were arrested on various vehicle theft charges, police said. The fifth occupant was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and firearm charges, police said.
All five were juveniles, and their names are being withheld, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Illegal marijuana grow busted near Lodi
LODI — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the 13000 block of DeVries Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Deputy Andrea Lopez, a spokeswoman with the Sheriff’s Office, said detectives found 28 pounds of processed marijuana, 500 plants and seven unregistered firearms on the property.
Ten individuals were arrested, Lopez said, but their names are not being released because of an ongoing investigation.
— Wes Bowers
Red flag warning issued in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY —The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has issued a red flag warning for San Joaquin County until 4 p.m. This means there will be ideal conditions for a fire. Thursday, as a result of north wind speeds traveling at 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of wind as fast as 35 to 45 miles per hour.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. air pollution district issues health warning
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY —The San Joaquin County Valley Air Pollution Control District issues a cautionary health statement for San Joaquin that extends to Thursday night due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires, and dust caused by windy conditions.
Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.
In people with heart disease, short-term exposure to particle pollution has been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmia, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Children and elderly people are also more susceptible to the consequences of high particulate levels.
The San Joaquin County Valley Air District recommends people stay indoors if possible, to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities to reduce the effects of unhealthy air. For additional information, call the San Joaquin Valley Air District office at 209-557-6400
— Oula Miqbel
Festival of Trees applications available
LODI — Applications are available to display decorated trees during this year’s Festival of Trees at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum. Applications are due Nov. 8. The 28th annual Festival of Trees will be held Dec. 7 and 8.
Individuals, groups of friends, clubs, organizations or businesses may decorate and display an artificial tree during the two-day event that draws approximately 2,000 visitors. This is a chance to promote or just to have fun unleashing that festive creativity for others to enjoy.
Trees can be decorated at the museum between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All trees must be in place by noon on Dec. 5. Fully decorated trees may be brought to the museum during that time. Decorated trees can stay through the holiday season but must be taken down and removed from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5.
For an application or more information, call the museum at (209) 331-2055 or visit www.sanjoaquinhistory.org.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Unmet transit needs to be topic at Lodi forum
LODI — San Joaquin Council of Governments, in partnership with local and regional transit providers, will be holding hearings to collect public comments on unmet transit needs on Nov. 6 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St, Lodi.
All comments are considered part of the 2020-21 unmet transit needs assessment.
For more information on the program visit sjcog.org/utn.
If you can’t attend a hearing, you can still make your voice heard by filling out an Unmet Transit Needs Survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com /r/2MFN9PQ
— Oula Miqbel
Buy poinsettias to benefit S.J. charity
STOCKTON — A group of volunteers is holding a Poinsettia Sale to benefit the New Life Programs of the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, 445 S. San Joaquin St., Stockton.
The Gospel Center Rescue Mission is a ministry that provides services to people that are homeless and addicted to drugs in San Joaquin County, spiritual, physical and emotional assistance.
The beautiful plants are perfect for gifts to friends, clients, and vendors. Orders of 20 or more plants will be delivered.
Two Styles and Two Sizes of the popular holiday plant are available to purchase. Traditional red and white plants come in either 6 or 10-inch pots.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 11 with pick-up and delivery on Dec. 5 and 6 at First Baptist Church Community Center, 33 West Alpine, Stockton.
For further information contact Jan Watts at 209-601-2826
— Oula Miqbel