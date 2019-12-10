The Lodi Public Library will provide free birthing and prenatal classes to expectant mothers beginning Thursday.
The prenatal classes will help new mothers develop birth plans and learn about informed consent — a mother’s right to choose what procedures she will and will not permit, along with guidance in the care of her baby — before the birthing process.
Expectant mothers will learn about the stages of pregnancy, what to expect during the delivery process and pain relief options.
Kim Stalians, a certified doula, will lead the birthing class. Doulas help to teach expectant mothers about their holistic care options during their pregnancy. They can also provide emotional, physical and educational support to an expectant mother or a mother that has recently given birth.
“They can provide comfort with pain-relief techniques including breathing techniques, relaxation techniques, massage, and laboring positions,” according to the American Pregnancy Association website.
The purpose of doulas during or after pregnancy is to ensure that pregnant women have a safe and healthy birthing experience.
The library will host the prenatal class from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Bud Sullivan Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi. Seating for the class is limited. Register online at kimyourdotingdoula.wixsite.com.