LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has named Juan Lozano of Fresno, 39, as the man stabbed at 6 p.m. Friday at Black Bear Diner in Lodi.
Lozano was eating dinner with Robert Andrino of Carmichael when an altercation took place. Andrino produced a knife and began stabbing Lozano. Another customer intervened to stop the attack, suffering a cut to his hand.
Lozano was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, Lodi Police Department officials said.
At this time the relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown and the motive is still under investigation, police said.
The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Kautz at 209-269-4833. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Please reference LPD Case #20-5751.
— Wes Bowers
Sheriff identifies crash victim, man found in river
LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people who died in different incidents in recent weeks in Lodi.
Galt resident Maria Jimenez, 69, was identified as the woman killed in moor vehicle accident that occurred at the Highway 88 and East Harney Lane intersection on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
According to the CHP, Jimenez was driving southbound on Highway 99 and wanted to take the Kettleman Lane exit, so she accelerated partially past a Dodge before abruptly steering to the right.
The rear of her vehicle collided with the front of the Dodge, causing the Jimenez to lose control. The impact caused her vehicle to rotate clockwise as it traveled across the off-ramp and down an embankment before colliding broadside with a large tree along the right shoulder, the CHP said.
Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.
The Sheriff’s Office also identified Allen Garcia, 51, as the body found in the Mokelumne River last month.
Garcia was believed to be a transient, and his body was found in the area of Awani and Mokelumne River drives at about 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
A resident led Lodi Fire Department rescue crews to the north trestle of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that cross the river, where the body was located. The Sheriff’s Office ruled the death suspicious at the time.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Historical Museum to remain closed through April
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Historical Society & Museum board of directors announced Tuesday that the museum will remain closed at least through April 1, 2021.
“We cannot, in good faith open our 18-acre campus to the public at this time,” executive director and CEO Kristina Swanson said. “We care deeply about the wellbeing of our visitors, volunteers, and staff, and feel it is premature to reopen. We will readdress this decision in early spring and safely welcome guests and staff back to our beloved museum when appropriate.”
In addition, the annual Festival of Trees will not be held this year. The board expects it to be held in 2021.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Public Health Services program receives award
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services has been awarded a one-year, $95,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety that funds a car seat education program encouraging the proper installation and use of child safety seats.
The grant funds the following activities:
- One-on-one appointments to check car seats.
- Child safety seat education classes for parents and caregivers.
- Child Passenger Safety Technician training and certification courses.
- Work with community partners to promote child passenger safety education.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 46% of car seats are misused.
Car seat check-up appointments can be scheduled by calling 209-468-8914.
— Wes Bowers