- 7,819 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 83 deaths. Up-to-date ZIP code data was not available. 193 patients are currently hospitalized, including 54 in intensive care. 3,240 have recovered.
- 6,511 cases in Sacramento County, including 259 in Galt (not including San Joaquin County cases), 15 in Isleton, and 757 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 95 deaths. 185 patients are currently hospitalized, including 59 in intensive care. 3,342 have likely recovered.
- 87 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 34 have recovered.
- 51 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 31 have recovered. 2 are currently hospitalized.
- 6,077 cases in Stanislaus County, with 63 deaths. 3,086 have recovered.
- 8,858 cases in Alameda County, with 161 deaths.
- 5,378 cases in Contra Costa County, with 96 deaths.
- 367,561 cases in California, with 7,524 deaths.
- 3,641,355 cases in the United States, with 139,175 deaths. 1,107,204 have recovered.
- 14,041,508 cases worldwide, with 600,751 deaths. 7,819.099 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 6 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.