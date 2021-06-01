Typically, a little more than 200 people from across San Joaquin County attend the annual Avenue of Flags program at Cherokee Memorial Park on Memorial Day.
But on Monday, the number of guests that turned out to honor the country’s fallen military personnel far exceeded those previous attendance counts.
Dan Stanley, the park’s vice president of sales, said the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in bringing what he estimated to be nearly 1,000 guests to the 64th annual Avenue of Flags ceremony this year.
“We thought that people wanted to get out,” he said. “And we did a lot of advertising, trying to say, ‘Hey we’re back! Please come support us.’ And as the program went on, the chairs got fuller and fuller. I think we almost maxed out.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year the cemetery and funeral home substituted its regular 45-minute program with a pre-recorded ceremony without guests, streamed on its website. In addition, it hosted a small “pop-up” event on Memorial Day to keep alive the annual tradition of honoring those lost during their military service.
“We’re really glad to be back,” Stanley said “For 64 years we’ve been doing our program, and it was kind of a letdown with the pandemic we couldn’t invite people out. So last year (we) did 15-minute pop-up, with the Pledge of Allegiance, and the 21-Gun Salute and ‘Taps.’ We did all those little things, but we didn't have the big speeches or pomp and circumstance. So now we’re glad to have it back, and have so many people here to be blessed and honored who served our country and be able to recognize them.”
The event’s speaker was Dr. Charles R. Roots, a captain with the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps, and a retired pastor of the Free Methodist Church in Ripon.
Roots began his military career as a U.S. Marine in 1969, serving nine years, and was commissioned as a Navy chaplain in 1983.
He was called back to active duty in 2002 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His last duty assignment was the Wing Chaplain for the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing in New Orleans.
Roots retired in September of 2008 after 34 years of service.
“We’re here to honor our military, who sacrificed everything in order to have a free country,” he said. “And the word freedom is critical to who we are as a people. Certainly, there are lots of countries around the world, and they’ve been formed and reformed. But the United States has not done that. We still have the Constitution, although there are those that want to change that. They say it’s a living document, but it is not a living document. It is a guide stone, and if we don’t follow it... (What will happen?)”
Roots shared several quotes about the Bill of Rights, the birth of the nation and freedom, spoken by Founding Fathers such as George Washington, John Adams and John Jay, among others.
But his main message for the day was that the country must never forget the sacrifices its men and women of the Armed Forces made to keep the country alive more than 200 years since gaining its Independence from England.
He also stressed that it was important for those who served to tell younger generations what they experienced, whether it was during armed conflict or a time of peace.
“We live in a time when it’s important for us to pass on what we know as our history,” he said. “It’s got its ugly side. That’s okay. It’s part of the story. Talk to your children, your grandchildren. For many of you, you have great grandchildren. Tell them the story. You think 'they don't want to hear that.' Yeah they do. A lot of those of us who served in the military, especially if you’ve been in combat... you don’t want to go talking about that. But there are ways you can tell (people) the story without having to get gruesome. You served the greatest country in the world. Stand up and be proud of that.”
Stockton resident Kayla Essex came to Cherokee Memorial to place flowers at the grave of her grandparents Charles Hill and Marcella Essex-Emslie.
Raised by her grandparents, Essex said she regularly visits their grave on birthdays. This was the first time she came to visit on Memorial Day. She plans to come out every Memorial in the future.
“My grandma was auxiliary. She made blankets and quilts for everybody. She served in the auxiliary board and took minutes, wrote everything down. And she donated. She sewed handbags and quilts for wheelchairs. (Memorial Day means) coming out here and just being able to come out here,” she said. “I’m glad people finally do get to come out.”