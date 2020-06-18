The Mokelumne River is not as high or swift as usual this year, but it’s still important to take safety precautions on the river.
The most important thing is to wear a properly fitted life jacket or personal floatation device, said Linda Cook, the inventory manager at Headwaters Kayak in Lodi.
Anyone planning on boating or tubing should also be prepared for the river water to be chilly, she said. Staying in the water for too long can lead to hypothermia, even in the summer.
“The days are warm. The lake itself is warm. But depending on the release coming out of Camanche, the river itself can be cold,” Cook said.
“Strainers” can cause problems for kayakers and others on the water, she added. Strainers are generally caused by submerged branches, and can usually be spotted because the flowing water pushes debris into them.
If a kayaker gets caught in a strainer, it can be hard to paddle back out, Cook said.
Still, the Mokelumne between Camanche Reservoir and Lodi Lake is relatively safe for paddlers, she said.
Part of the reason the river is slow this year is that February was historically dry, said Andrea Pook, spokeswoman for the East Bay Municipal Utility District. Because of that, EBMUD has been releasing less water than usual from its reservoirs.
“It wasn’t a flooding kind of year. It was actually a dry year,” she said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor currently classifies much of San Joaquin County as having moderate drought conditions, despite the showers late in the rainy season.
But even during a dry period, local rivers can be dangerous.
A 13-year-old boy went missing while swimming at the Tuolumne River in Stanislaus County on Sunday afternoon. The water levels were so low near the shoreline that firefighters were unable to launch their boats, KCRA reported. Even so, when the boy was found, he had drowned. He was declared dead at the scene.
The young boy wasn’t the first person to drown in a regional river this season.
On June 2, the body of Umut Felik was found in the Delta near Isleton. The San Francisco man had gone for a swim in the San Joaquin River while boating with friends on May 28 and disappeared beneath the waters.
Also on May 28, three Sacramento men drowned in the Cosumnes River in El Dorado County. One of the men had gone for a swim and struggled to return to the riverbank, and the other two were swept into the river while trying to help him.
And 5-year-old Ziyon Butler disappeared at Tiscornia Beach along the American River in Sacramento, while celebrating Memorial Day with his family. The next day, his body was found in the river.
The California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways offers a pamphlet with safety tips for cold water at www.boatcalifornia.com. Along with always wearing a life jacket, they recommend always staying with your boat or paddleboard, and getting out of the water as quickly as possible.
The division also strongly recommends that parents or guardians stay active in supervising children in and around the water. They suggest appointing a “water watcher” to make sure that they’re visible at all times and not in any distress.
Cook echoed the advice.
Falling out of a boat can happen quickly and without warning, she said. It even happened to a friend of hers just last week.
“One minute we’re talking, the next minute she’s in the water,” she said.
If it happens, don’t panic. Just look for a place where you can get out of the water and onto dry land.
“Most of the river has someplace where you can get to shore. At that point, the biggest thing is blackberries,” she said.
The Mokelumne River in this area tends to be slow-moving and fairly safe this time of year, she added, as long as people take precautions.
“Wear your (life jacket), stay hydrated and have fun,” she said.
News-Sentinel Sports Editor David Witte contributed to this report.