LODI — The Friends of the Lodi Library Bookstore will hold its Thrifty Thursday sale on Sept. 14. All items in the store will be 50% off their regular sales price. Many of the items in the bookstore are already sold for $1 or less.
The store is inside the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St. Thursday hours are noon to 6 p.m. All proceeds from store sales help fund children’s programs and adult literacy workshops.
Animal Friends Connection to host yearly Bowl for Pets
LODI — Animal Friends Connection Humane Society will host its annual Bowl For Pets fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at West Lane Bowl, 3900 N. West Lane, Stockton. There will be bowling, free food, raffle prizes and entertainment.
Teams should consist of three to five people and bring at least $50 per person in pledges.
All participants must register ahead of time by calling 209-747-1145 or emailing ljspool@yahoo.com.
The money raised allows Animal Friends Connection to continue its spay and neuter programs and to care for the animals at the shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.