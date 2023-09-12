LODI — The Friends of the Lodi Library Bookstore will hold its Thrifty Thursday sale on Sept. 14. All items in the store will be 50% off their regular sales price. Many of the items in the bookstore are already sold for $1 or less.

The store is inside the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St. Thursday hours are noon to 6 p.m. All proceeds from store sales help fund children’s programs and adult literacy workshops.

