Although local HICAP Medicare counseling offices are currently closed due to COVID-19, free one-on-one sessions with local state-registered counselors are still available via telephone and video conferencing.
HICAP (the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program) is administered by the California Department of Aging. Its trained volunteer counselors are working from home, but are still available by phone and video-conferencing to answer questions and help seniors and other eligible recipients understand their Medicare rights and benefits.
HICAP counselors can provide information about Medicare supplemental insurance (Medigap policies); Medicare Advantage plans; employee and retiree coverage; long-term-care insurance and how to appeal coverage denials.
HICAP serves clients in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties, regardless of income or age.
To schedule a free, one-hour phone or videoconference appointment with a state-registered HICAP Medicare counselor in Lodi, Manteca, Stockton and Tracy call 209-470-7812.
Once your appointment is scheduled, you will receive an appointment reminder by phone, email or text prior to your appointment. If you need to cancel an appointment for any reason, you are asked to call 916-375-3763.
For more information, go to www.HICAPservices.net.