The Lodi Arts Commission is seeking artists to submit proposals for one of two structures welcoming visitors to the city.
The Lodi City Council approved $500,000 in funding last year for an art sculpture planned at the reconstructed Highway 99 and Turner Road interchange. City leaders at the time had suggested a large grape cluster representing Lodi’s wine industry as an ideal structure. However, because Caltrans owns the property on which the interchange lies — not the City of Lodi — it was determined the Lodi Arts Commission would need to initiate a call for artists to submit proposals.
The art piece can be as tall as 14 feet and must fit inside the 49-foot circumference area designated for the project. All submissions will be subject to Caltrans’ Transportation Art Guidelines, which can be found at tinyurl.com/CTArtRules.
In its “Call to Artists” letter, the commission said the art piece should reflect Lodi’s cultural and agricultural history. Whether it ends up being a large grape cluster remains to be seen.
The commission has asked that the piece must be a durable exterior made of low maintenance material that can weather the elements. There should be no sharp edges anywhere on the piece, and the artist must disclose what kind of maintenance will be required in the future.
Artists must submit their designs on 8.5x11-inch paper with a 12-point font-typed explanation of the proposal. In addition, artists must submit a single-page statement of interest detailing relevant experience with similar projects and a conceptual approach for the process to complete the project.
The statement must also include information on prior similar public art projects with pictures and
references as well as an art resume.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Hutchins Street Square Administration Office, 125 S. Hutchins St.
The arts commission will review submissions at its Sept. 13 meeting. For more information, visit www.lodiarts.com and click “Opportunities for Artists.”
