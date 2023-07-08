The Lodi Arts Commission is seeking artists to submit proposals for one of two structures welcoming visitors to the city.

The Lodi City Council approved $500,000 in funding last year for an art sculpture planned at the reconstructed Highway 99 and Turner Road interchange. City leaders at the time had suggested a large grape cluster representing Lodi’s wine industry as an ideal structure. However, because Caltrans owns the property on which the interchange lies — not the City of Lodi — it was determined the Lodi Arts Commission would need to initiate a call for artists to submit proposals.

