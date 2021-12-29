The past year saw the county’s education sector return to some degree of “normalcy” after nine months of remote instruction, canceled graduation ceremonies and sporting events due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As January opened 2021, local school districts began re-opening up their facilities and welcoming students, staff and parents back on campus.
Things began looking up in January, when Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted a regional stay-at-home order.
Ready to Run
On Jan. 26, the Sac-Joaquin Section gave its 26 member high school leagues control over schedules for when to play each sport.
The Tri-City Athletic League that covers Lodi and Tokay high schools, announced that the swimming, track, boys golf and girls tennis seasons would begin Feb. 8.
The baseball, football and softball seasons began March 1, while cross country, soccer, volleyball, water polo, girls golf and boys tennis began March 29. Basketball, wrestling and competitive cheer season began April 19.
Back to School
Not long after baseball, football and softball season began, the first wave of students returned to campus for in-person instruction.
On March 29, Lodi Unified School District elementary school students were allowed to return to campus, although they were split into two groups, with each one attending school on alternate days. One day of the week was used for remote learning.
All students returned to campus on April 12.
A Return to Tradition
With the return to in-person instruction, the district announced in April that it would conduct graduation ceremonies on campus again. However, because San Joaquin County was in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening model, attendance was limited to 20% capacity.
In addition, guests were limited to members of one household, and assigned reservations were required.
No Masks, No Vaccines
Although district staff and its board of education were happy to have students back in school, dozens of parents voiced opposition to health and safety guidelines requiring everyone on campus to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
At a July 27 board meeting, parents urged the district to not follow the mandate and give students the option of wearing a mask.
Board member Sue Macfarlane said the district did not have that luxury, as not following mandates could result in the loss of state funding.
Parents, and even Lodi Unified employees have continued to voice opposition the mask mandates at board meetings, as well as opposition to vaccination mandates in order to remain on campus.
On Dec. 14, the board directed Lodi Unified staff to send a resolution to Sacramento asking state legislators to “recommend” COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff, rather than require them. A draft resolution was discussed at the meeting, and a final document is expected to be formally approved next month.
Social Media in Schools
As parents and the district argued over health and safety mandates, students began participating in disturbing trends and challenges made popular on social media platforms during the fall semester.
In September, Lodi High School staff was notified that several campus restrooms had been vandalized, with toilets, soap and towel dispensers, as well as ceiling tiles being ripped from the walls.
Three of six restrooms had been vandalized, all of which were boys’ rooms, staff said. The vandalism, staff said, fell in line with a TikTok challenge occurring across the country and caused “thousands of dollars” worth of damage.
Two weeks ago, the Lodi Police Department received a report of a threat made to Millswood Middle School through the Instagram social media platform.
The threat, which also was reported across the country, singled out Dec. 17 and warned of school shootings and other violence on that day. A 13-year-old was arrested on Dec. 17 in connection to the threat.
Three days later, a 12-year-old was arrested in connection to a threat made against Lodi Middle School, which warned students should not be on campus Dec. 20. Lodi Police said the two threats were not related.
A Bright Spot
Despite the negative image social media challenges and threats brought to the district, a Lodi Unified campus was recognized as one of the best in the state by US News & World Report.
The national media outlet ranked Elkhorn Middle School fifth among all K-8 schools in California, based on its state-required test performances, graduation rates and how it prepares students for high school.
Elkhorn was tied for first among 2,319 schools in reading proficiency, and was ranked fifth for math proficiency, according to US News.
The outlet said 94% of Elkhorn students scored at or above reading proficiency levels, and 97% scored at or above math proficiency levels.
Both the school’s reading and math performances ranked “Well above expectations,” the outlet said.
A Farewell to Familiar Faces
Three administrators from three different school districts bid farewell this past year.
Lodi Unified’s assistant superintendent of secondary education Jeff Palmquist was chosen to lead the 5,000-student Oakley Union Elementary School District in August after three years in the role.
A Lodi High alumni, Palmquist had served as a teacher there, as well as assistant principal. He also served as Lodi Parks and Recreation Commissioner and principal at Benjamin Holt Middle School.
In March, Galt Joint Union Elementary School District superintendent Karen Schauer announced her retirement after a career spanning four decades.
Schauer began her education career at Fairsite Elementary School in 1981. She eventually shifted to administration and was named superintendent in 2007. She was succeeded in July by Lois Yount, who has been with the district 20 years.
Just two and a half years after being hired as Delta College superintendent, Omid Pourzanjani announced in September he would be resigning. His last day will be June 30, 2022, and Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson, the school’s assistant superintendent and vice president on instruction, was named as his acting replacement, effective immediately in September.
Pourzanjani’s announcement came just a week after he was selected to participate in the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program’s New Presidents Fellowship, which supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
No More Student Debt
The debate to forgive student loans at the national level is still raging in Washington, D.C., but earlier this month, the Delta College Board of Trustees announced it would be erasing more than $3.6 million in debt not only for its former students, but for those currently enrolled.
The cost to eliminate Delta’s student debt will be covered by federal COVID-19 funding, the school said in a media statement.
With the move, Delta students who had records placed on hold due to outstanding debt will be able to re-enroll in classes and finish their education.
New Curriculum at Delta
As student debt is forgiven at Delta College, the school announced it would begin offering wine hospitality courses during the spring semester for the first time in its history.
Courses being offered include Introduction to Viticulture/Winemaking, Wine Service for Hospitality, and Food and Wine Pairing.
The courses, the school said, are for those interested in both a career in the wine industry and those simply looking to increase their knowledge of wine.
Because some courses involve wine tasting, students must be older than 21 to enroll, the school said.