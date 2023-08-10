LODI — Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 728 W. Kettleman Lane, invites the community to eat, drink and give back to the Gloff family all day on Aug. 14.
Last week, Ben Gloff, a City of Lodi wastewater maintenance employee, was killed by a passing vehicle at Central Avenue and Watson Street as he stood over a manhole.
Some 50% of all proceeds from sales that day will be donated to the Gloff family.
Lodi Public Library to hold computer classes
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locut St., will offer the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center during the second half of August:
• File Management Essentials — Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
• Windows 11 Express — Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.
• Introduction to Google Office Apps — Aug. 22-23 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics — Aug. 23 at 12:30 p.m.
• Internet Essentials — Aug. 24 at 12:30 p.m.
• Email Essentials — Aug. 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily class session runs about 2 1/2 hours.
In addition, the library offers individual computer help, along with iPhone and iPad support.
For more information or to register for a class, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call 209-333-5554.
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1.
• Agricultural Advisory Board — California Women for Agriculture representative.
• Council for Quality Care and Education of Children — One community representative.
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Council — One “other” representative.
• Parks and Recreation Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Workforce Development Board — One adult and education literacy representative, two at-large business representatives and two youth education/local education agency representatives.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Oct. 10 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
