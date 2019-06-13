LODI — Following a Wednesday morning traffic collision on the 1000 block of West Turner Road, 23-year-old Alex Calzado of Lodi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run and driving without a license.
According to Lodi Police Sgt. Fritz, Calzado was driving west on West Turner Road at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle.
“He careened into a driveway where he hit two vehicles and took out a small wooden fence,” Fritz said.
Calzado reportedly fled the scene, Fritz said, and was apprehended after a foot pursuit. No injuries were reported.
— John Bays
Lodi Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop
LODI — Lodi Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop on June 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Dutch Bros. in Lodi located at 2602 W. Kettleman Lane.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend and meet members of the police department and talk to officers about issues around Lodi or engage in some simple friendly conversation.
— Oula Miqbel
Forbes Magazine honors LUSD as great workplace
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District was recognized as a great place to work by Forbes Magazine.
The district was ranked 121 among the best employers to work for in California.
For more information about other company rankings visit https://www.forbes .com/best-employers-by-state/
— Oula Miqbel
Large mosquito population in Lodi area threatens parks
LODI — San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District has identified a large mosquito population in Lodi, Thornton and surrounding rural areas.
Lodi’s parks have been affected as a result of the mosquito population.
Ground and aerial spraying for mosquitoes will take place the next few mornings at various locations around Lodi.
Visit the San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District page for more info: http://sjmosquito.org/News-Spray-Alerts/Spray-Alerts-Maps
For more information about Lodi’s mosquito population, sign up for email notifications at sjmosquito.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Bumper boats available at Jellystone Park near Lodi
LODI — Bumper boats are now available for guest use at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Tower Park, 14900 Highway 12, Lodi. For more information, visit www.towerparkresort.com.
— John Bays
Becerra blasts EPA for its groundwater failure
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, filed a comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its proposed guidance that fails to ensure clean up of harmful per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in groundwater.
According to the letter, EPA’s guidance demonstrates its failure to protect human health and the environment. PFAS are a group of thousands of chemicals, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), widely used on consumer products such as nonstick cookware, water- and wrinkle- resistant clothing, and food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam.
The PFAS chemicals do not break down in the environment and as a result, these “forever chemicals” accumulate in human bodies. PFAS has been shown to cause adverse health effects including developmental defects, kidney cancer, liver damage, and impacts on the thyroid and immune system.
Groundwater data monitoring has shown PFAS contamination at 641 sites in 43 states. Despite the major health impacts and widespread contamination, the federal government has taken limited action to address this problem.
The Attorneys General are calling on the agency to take adequate steps to address the dangers of PFAS, and adopt clean up levels that are protective of public health and the environment.
— Oula Miqbel
Application deadline for cadet academy extended
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks will extend their application deadline for the 2020 State Park Peace Officer (SPPO) Cadet Academy another two weeks to allow more candidates time to apply.
All applicants must submit an application by, June 17, to be considered for the Cadet Academy.
Successful applicants will attend an approximately eight-month Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified law enforcement training academy. Career opportunities are available throughout the entire state.
— Oula Miqbel
Woman get 3 years for bank fraud, identity theft
A woman was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Sacramento to 31⁄2 years in prison for bank fraud, identity theft and holding fraudulent U.S. Postal Service keys, prosecutors said.
Toni Tinay, 24, of Oakley had broken into residential mailboxes throughout Northern and Central California by using counterfeited U.S. Postal Service keys between February and August 2018, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California. Tinay and at least one accomplice stole bank cards, personal and business checks, and government-issued IDs from mailboxes, the news release said.
— Sacramento Bee