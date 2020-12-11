- 31,720 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 3,195 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 152 in Woodbridge, 118 in Lockeford, 226 in Acampo, 35 in rural Galt, and 19 in Thornton. There have been 534 deaths. 26,453 may have recovered. On Friday, 267 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 65 in intensive care; 42 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 9 in the ICU.
- 47,473 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 1,285 in Galt and 45 in Isleton. There have been 670 deaths. 34,594 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 422 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 82 in intensive care.
- 642 total cases in Calaveras County, with 22 deaths. On Friday, 4 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 536 patients are considered recovered.
- 657 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 15 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 499 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 25,675 cases in Stanislaus County, with 458 deaths. 21,953 patients may have recovered.
- 35,569 cases in Alameda County, with 538 deaths.
- 29,124 cases in Contra Costa County, with 279 deaths.
- 1,485,703 total cases in California, with 20,622 deaths.
- 15,817,169 cases in the United States, with 294,715 deaths. 6,135,314 are considered recovered.
- 70,115,461 cases worldwide, with 1,591,622 deaths. 45,282,772 are considered recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.