On Sunday evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked seniors to isolate themselves as much as possible, in order to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus.
For many local seniors, that request has meant a major disruption.
Residents of Lodi’s senior living and retirement homes are essentially on lockdown.
“We have a no visitation policy right now except for medically necessary visits, and that includes family,” said John Spaun, executive director of Solstice Senior Living.
No one at Solstice has tested positive for the virus, but the senior community is following the guildelines passed down by the California Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff held meetings and sent memos to residents asking them to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and cough or sneeze into their elbows.
They’ve also limited all gatherings to groups of no more than 10, and closed their dining room. Residents are getting room service, instead.
“We’ve kind of escalated our precautions,” Spaun said.
Gwin Mitchell Paden, a former News-Sentinel columnist who lives at River Fountains of Lodi, said that retirement community has taken similar steps.
“They’re bringing our meals up in takeout boxes,” she said.
The residents there are being asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible, she said.
“Everybody’s supposed to kind of batten down the hatches and stay put,” she said.
Paden has been passing the time talking to friends and family on the phone, and watching favorite old TV shows like “The Waltons,” “Gomer Pyle USMC” and “Leave it To Beaver.” Most of the residents are passing the time with television, she said.
While Paden hopes the restrictions don’t last very long, she is grateful for her family, friends, the view from her room and the caretakers, who she said are very nice.
“I shouldn’t complain, because I do have my brain, and I can see well enough to watch my favorite shows on TV and I can read my Kindle,” she said.
Vienna Nursing & Rehab has also taken steps to restrict visitors, closed its group dining area and temporarily halted group activities.
“All nursing homes throughout the nation have been given that guidance,” administrator Corey Wright said.
The guidelines are in place to protect residents and staff members alike from the virus.
While they did ban all visitors beginning Saturday, Vienna is allowing exceptions in end-of-life cases. Even so, Wright said, they’re taking steps to ensure that visitors have no symptoms of an infection, including taking their temperature. Any visitors who have a fever or other symptoms will be barred.
“We’re also screening all of our staff for those same signs and symptoms,” he said.
Vienna is working closely with the City of Lodi, San Joaquin County Public Health Services, and local health care providers to protect residents.
Like Solstice and River Fountains, friends and family are welcome to call patients at Vienna, as well as to write. Anyone in the community who wants to send encouraging cards or letters to patients or staff is also welcome, Wright said.
The patients are still in good spirits, he added.
“For the most part, people understand and they’re doing their part to fight off this potential threat,” he said.
Tracy L. Williams, president and CEO of the LOEL Center, is reaching out to suddenly homebound seniors in Lodi. She’s gathered a group of volunteers — community leaders, city staff, and members of service organizations like the Kiwanis Club, Rotary clubs and Lodi Community Foundation — to run errands for local seniors, including picking up medication or groceries.
The goal is to help seniors who don’t qualify for the Meals on Wheels program, which has strict eligibility requirements.
“We just want to help seniors, even ones we don’t connect to all the time,” Williams said.
They’re working with The Commons, which is running a similar program for homebound Lodians.
The LOEL Center also calls a list of seniors each day to check in and ensure they’re still doing well and don’t need any help. Any senior who wants to be added to the list, or who needs help with picking up medications or shopping, can call the LOEL Center and leave a message at 209-369-1591.
“Our main concern is that they’re not forgotten,” Williams said.
Anyone who is bored at home and would like a senior to chat with is also welcome to call the LOEL Center and leave their phone number. It would be up to each senior whether to call, Williams said.
Myrna Wetzel, a senior who lives in Lodi, has been trying to stay home more — though she did run a couple of essential errands at the bank and post office. She also went to the Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting Tuesday morning, though she wore a mask to protect herself, she said.
She is taking efforts to avoid people as much as she can, though, and spending more time with her dog Blessing.
Wetzel has something many in Lodi didn’t until this month — experience with a quarantine. As a child, she and two of her siblings had scarlet fever, one after the other. They were quarantined with their mother for a full six weeks. Their father stayed in a different part of the home and had no contact with his family during the quarantine so that he could continue to work, and the family had to have their groceries delivered.
“We had a great big old sign on our porch with a Q on it,” she said.
She was in first or second grade during the quarantine, she said, so she doesn’t remember much — mostly having to bake books borrowed from school to sanitize them.
And how they caught the illness. Wetzel and her family lived in the country back then, but they went into the city to visit family friends and took a trip to the movie theater. They caught it there from someone carrying the infection, she said.
Wetzel sympathizes with people who are suddenly stuck at home. Quarantine is a burden, she said, especially when you have kids. But people today have advantages she didn’t, she said.
The radio was all she and her siblings had for entertainment for six weeks, aside from those baked books. She can’t remember if they even had a phone yet — but if they did, it was a party line shared with three other houses.
Nowadays, there’s television, the internet, computer games, smartphones and more.
“People today don’t realize what a blessing it is to have your own phone line,” she said with a laugh.