The Northern California Power Agency, which supplies most of Lodi's energy, said Tuesday night’s power outage was the result of miscommunication between a dispatch operator and the state.
The California Independent Service Operator issued a stage 3 energy emergency alert at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday evening as supply was running low due to “unprecedented demand.”
According to the NCPA, its dispatch center was contacted by Cal ISO at 5:53 p.m., with an order a dispatcher operator understood as a request to shed 46.02 MW of power to prevent widespread outages.
The dispatcher then contacted the cities of Alameda, Lodi, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, Healdsburg and Ukiah to temporarily turn off power to some customers in those communities.
“Once the outages had been initiated, our dispatcher contacted the Cal ISO to inform them that the curtailment action had been undertaken, and was then notified there had been a misunderstanding of the initial order,” the NCPA said. “At that time, we immediately began the process of returning the load back onto the system. The information we currently have indicates that the longest member outage lasted approximately one hour.”
The City of Lodi notified residents just after 6 p.m. Tuesday that it was asked to shed 5.58MW of power in the Park West, Lodi West, Harvest Crossing and Bridgetowne neighborhoods.
Power was shut off for about 45 minutes in those neighborhoods, affecting 1,372 residents.
Just after 8 p.m., Cal ISO reported that it had not ordered any power sheds for the night.
The city said it received word from NCPA at 8:30 p.m. that the shut-off was done in error.
In a Wednesday media statement, NCPA General Manager Randy Howard said the measures undertaken the night prior, may have helped prevent heat-related implications for the state’s overly-stressed grid, even though hundreds of customers were negatively impacted.
“The action taken yesterday by the NCPA member systems mentioned above, while inadvertent, helped to ultimately benefit and keep the overall grid stable through the most extreme heat of the day and a record Cal ISO load,” he said.
The NCPA said it was working with Cal ISO to review the conversation between the dispatch operator and the state agency, adding that Tuesday night was the first time in history Stage 3 energy emergency orders had been issued in California.
Stage 3, or Energy Emergency Alert 3, is described by Cal ISO as a ‘situation in which the CAISO is unable to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements and controlled power curtailments are imminent or in progress.’
“In a crisis environment, there are always opportunities for lessons to be learned,” NCPA chair and Healdsburg City Councilman David Hagele said in Wednesday's media statement.
“We look forward to sharing what we’ve learned through this challenging event with other utilities to help create an even more reliable power system for California,” he said.
