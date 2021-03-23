Fire investigators are trying determine what started a blaze in a garage near Tokay High School over the weekend.
Lodi Fire Department responded to the blaze in the area of Century Boulevard and Scarborough Drive Saturday at about 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found the center unit of a detached, three-door garage fully engulfed in flame, Battalion Chief Shane Langone said.
“We were told there might be a person was trapped in the center garage,” Langone said. “The first engine arrived on scene and was immediately working the fire, and we learned later the person’s uncle was able to get him out a back door of the garage.”
It took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out, Langone said, and by the time he was able to speak with the victim, he had been taken to an area hospital by an ambulance.
“I never saw him to speak to him,” Langone said.
“I was told he may have suffered burns to his forehead and face, but by the time I was able to get the area he had been taken, he was gone.”
No other structures suffered any damage, and crews were on scene for a few hours afterward to make sure flames were not reignited.
Langone said Lodi Police Department officers remained on scene to investigate as well.
A cause has not been determined.