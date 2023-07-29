CLEMENTS — The San Joaquin County Parks department announced Friday that Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements has reopened to the public for day-use and camping.
CLEMENTS — The San Joaquin County Parks department announced Friday that Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements has reopened to the public for day-use and camping.
However, water recreations is still not allowed on the Mokelumne River.
Launching watercraft, swimming and wading at Stillman Magee is not advised as hazardous conditions remain due to varying high water flows, debris and cold water temperatures.
With East Bay Municipal Utilities District decreasing flows out of Camanche Reservoir, water levels on the Mokelumne River have dropped from 1,600 to 1,400 cubic feet per second.
Fire restrictions are also still in effect, meaning campfires, grills and stoves are all prohibited.
The park is open from 8 a.m. until posted closing time. Single vehicle entry fee is $5 weekdays,
$6 weekends and most holidays. Vehicles longer than 22 feet in length or with a tow are $12. Woodbridge Wilderness Area remains closed at this time.
For more information, visit www.sjparks.com.
