FRENCH CAMP — Health Plan of San Joaquin is providing notice of an incident involving potential unauthorized access to personal information.
On Oct. 12, HPSJ discovered unusual activity affecting its email system and immediately launched an investigation, with the help of a computer specialist who has expertise in email security incidents.
Through the investigation, HPSJ learned that an unknown person or persons had accessed certain employee email accounts between Sept. 26 and Oct. 12.
To date, HPSJ has not received any reports that personal information has been misused as a result of this incident.
When HPSJ discovered the breach, the organization immediately began taking steps to further secure its systems. As soon as the affected email accounts were identified, passwords were changed to stop any further access. HPSJ is also evaluating its security protocols in order to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.
The organization is reviewing messages in the affected email accounts to determine if any personal information may have been accessed, and will contact anyone whose personal information may have been seen without authorization. The following type of information may have been contained in one or more of the affected email accounts: member names, Social Security numbers, member IDs, dates of birth, member health records and phone numbers.
HPSJ will also notify necessary regulatory bodies.
For more information, call 800-691-6229 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays (Christmas and New Year’s), or visit www.hpsj.com.
The organization encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.
Individuals may contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files:
- Equifax: 800-685-111, www.equifax.com
- Experian: 888-397-3742, www.experian.com
- TransUnion: 888-909-8872, www.transunion.com
For more information about identity theft and privacy protection, visit www.identitytheft.gov or www.oag.ca.gov/privacy, or call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-438-4338. A TTY number for Deaf users is available at 866-653-4261.