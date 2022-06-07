County leaders on Monday said the June primary will run smoothly and efficiently in the wake of the unexpected passing of the top elections official.
San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty passed away Saturday morning due to unforeseen health complications, the county said, just days before the primary election.
“Even though Heather had been with our county family for only six months, she had a profound impact on her staff and our elections office,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chair Chuck Winn said in a media statement.
“She truly cared about elections and dedicated her life to being a public servant,” he said.
Supervisors appointed Ditty to the position of ROV on Dec. 14 and her first day on the job was six days later. She took over for former ROV Austin Erdman, who returned to the post on an interim basis last year following the termination of Melinda Dubroff.
“Election administration has changed over the course of my career, and it is important to remain flexible as we face new challenges,” Ditty told supervisors during her appointment. “As we have experienced in elections across the country over the past two years, confidence in our election system has dwindled. It will be my commitment to you and the voters we serve to maintain a transparent office and prioritize election integrity.”
An alumni of American River College in Sacramento and Western Governors University, an online university based in Millcreek, Utah, Ditty had more than 26 years of experience working at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office.
The last seven of those years she served as elections manager.
On Monday, Winn said Ditty was a gifted leader who was respected and “adored” by the elections community.
“Countless former colleagues and current staff have shared an outpouring of admiration saying she was kind, funny, outspoken and a true friend and mentor,” he said. “She gave opportunities to so many people both personally and professionally. It is a great loss to San Joaquin County and she will be tremendously missed.”
On 2020, the county’s election integrity came into question when voters noticed a local race was absent from some 3,000 ballots, as well as a candidate’s statement for state office.
Some residents throughout the county reported receiving their sample ballots and voter information guides after their official ballots.
Former ROV Dubroff told supervisors in October of that year that the missing race and sample ballot errors were due to San Joaquin Delta College not reporting its new by-district boundaries in 2019.
In addition, Dubroff said the missing candidate statement was due to Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua failing to meet an Aug. 7, 2020 deadline.
Supervisors relieved Dubroff of her duties in February of 2021, and Erdman — her predecessor who retired in 2017 — returned in September to fill in until Ditty was selected.
Upon her appointment, Ditty said her goal for the ROV office was is to have successful June and November elections with accuracy, integrity and transparency.
“Voter education and outreach has always been my passion,” she said. “I look forward to bringing that to San Joaquin County, and let voters know that we will conduct fair and free elections. It is important that voters know where to go for trusted and verified election information.”
Winn said assistant ROV Olivia Hale will oversee the primary elections and finalize the excellent work Ditty already had put in place.
“Due to Heather’s leadership, experience, attention to detail, ability to address issues expeditiously, and total commitment to the residents of our county, we are confident this election day will run smoothly and efficiently,” he said. “We will keep Heather’s family and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.