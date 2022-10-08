If you love performances that are thrilling, wicked, and maybe even a little dangerous, then a show coming to Lodi next week might just be for you.
A giant big top will be erected in the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds parking lot, filled with acrobats, contortionists, dancers and monstrous creatures.
It’s all part of an innovative horror story with different “shades of sexy” and a unique storyline brought to life through “Paranormal Cirque,” presented by Cirque Italia.
Leah Hryniewicki, spokeswoman for Cirque Italia, said the company was created in 2012, and added the original “Paranormal Cirque” to its lineup in 2019.
“Paranormal Cirque II,” which will be presented in Lodi next week, was created earlier this year, she said.
“We are currently traveling across the West Coast, and lots of our online followers have been requesting our show to come to town,” she said. “‘Paranormal Cirque’ is a mature audience production that combines circus arts, theatre, cabaret, magic, horror and so much more, that will have you in awe for about two hours. (It’s) truly a unique type of show, perfect for this Halloween season.”
The show will include illusionists, aerial acrobats, “freaks,” and all the elements of a typical circus, but the show is far from normal.
Demonic clowns, levitations, the Wheel of Death, magic and people rising from coffins are just some of the acts featured in the show.
Horror movie icons such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhies and Jigsaw may also make an appearance during the performance.
Tickets range from $10 to $50, and are available online at www.paranormalcirque.com/tickets, or by calling 941-704-8572. Guests must be at least 17 years old with a valid identification to purchase tickets, as the show is rated R. No one younger than 13 will be allowed entry, and minors ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Paranormal Cirque will be shown from Oct. 13 to 16 at the Grape Festival Grounds, 416 E. Lockeford St. The Oct. 13 and 14 shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the Oct. 15 show can be seen at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Oct. 16 shows are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
