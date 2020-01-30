LODI — The Lodi Historical Society will postpone the Lodi architectural history tour until later this spring.
The first day of the tour will be taught in a classroom-like setting, where attendees can learn more about the city’s residential development. The second day of the tour will consist of a walking tour through various neighborhoods.
Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear for the walking tour.
To learn more about this tour visit the Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services website at https://bit.ly/2O37ulG.
— Oula Miqbel
Every household in U.S. must fill out a Census
SACRAMENTO — Every 10 years, people across the country and in California fill out the U.S. Census, which gives an accurate count of all people in the United States.
The Census determines California’s funding allocations for schools, childcare programs, road maintenance projects, and social assistance programs. Every person in the country is required to fill out the Census form.; the 2020 Census will be held in California beginning in March. People have until April 30 to submit census information.
People can file a response through the mail, over the phone, or online. For more information, visit www.californiacensus .org.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
The wrought iron service gate at the entry to Lodi Lake and wrought iron fence at the boat launch were destroyed. This information was incorrect in a front-page article in Wednesday’s edition of the Lodi News-Sentinel.