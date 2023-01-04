Atmospheric river on New Year’s Eve causes flooding, downed trees and power outages; more expected this week

A fallen tree sits roped off at Legion Park in Lodi.

 Steve Mann/Special to the News-Sentinel

LODI — Effective immediately, all City of Lodi parks are closed to the public due to current and potentially hazardous conditions.

Due to the significant amount of rain, tree root structures have surfaced, and branches are weakened from years of drought conditions. Recent storm conditions have softened the ground, and many trees and branches are now falling.