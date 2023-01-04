LODI — Effective immediately, all City of Lodi parks are closed to the public due to current and potentially hazardous conditions.
Due to the significant amount of rain, tree root structures have surfaced, and branches are weakened from years of drought conditions. Recent storm conditions have softened the ground, and many trees and branches are now falling.
Signage will be posted throughout the day. Please do not access, pass through, or walk near parks. Trees that have fallen in parks and are not blocking structures, vehicles, sidewalks, or streets, will be addressed after forecasted storm systems have passed.
To report trees that have fallen into streets or the public right-of-way, please call 209-368-5735 ext. 2. For emergencies, call 911. The most recent updates regarding the storm will continue to be posted at the city's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
