STOCKTON — San Joaquin County health officials on Tuesday said while a new COVID-19 variant appears to be on the rise, it may not cause another surge.
Greg Diederich, director of San Joaquin County Health Care Services Agency, told supervisors Tuesday morning that the BA.2 variant is causing “significant” outbreaks in Germany, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China, sparking concern from health organizations in the United States.
“There is some limited discussion at (the California Department of Public Health) about potentially having a new surge,” he said. “At this point, what we’re really seeing is this new variant being the predominant strain, but it has not been found in the overall infection rate here in California.”
The BA.2 variant is a highly contagious version of omicron, which White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said was as much as 60% more transmissible than its parent on ABC’s “This Week,” which aired Sunday.
Fauci added, however, that the effects of the BA.2 variant are not as severe as earlier strains of COVID-19.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ weekly COVID-19 data report released Monday, the BA.2 variant has yet to be reported in the county.
Meanwhile the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county’s seven hospitals has dropped from 43 reported last Wednesday to 25 as of Tuesday, Diederich said.
“The number of patients with COVID-19 being treated accounts for just 4% of all occupants in our county facilities,” he said. “We have just five patients with COVID in the ICU. These are numbers we have not seen in nearly a year. It’s a 14% decline from this time last week, and a 74% decrease from this time last month.”
With 166,879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,180 deaths reported in San Joaquin County since the pandemic began in 2020, the county’s case rate is now at 4.9 per 100,000, while the testing positivity rate is at 2.2%.
If California was still using its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” system, the county would be in the orange, or “moderate transmission” tier. The county entered that tier last June, just before the state discontinued the blueprint system, and had not seen such low case rate or positivity levels since that time.
Diederich said 61.6% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, and while that number continues to increase, San Joaquin County is ranked 31st among the state’s 58 when it comes to full vaccinations.
According to county public health’s weekly report, 13% of residents are partially vaccinated, while 185,325 have received booster shots.
In Lodi, 73% of the population is fully vaccinated and 14.3% are partially vaccinated. Additionally, there have been 14,140 COVID-19 cases and 243 deaths reported in Lodi, with nine new cases over the weekend.
There have been 2,379 cases and 36 deaths in the Lockeford and Victor areas, which include both the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes. Two new cases were reported in that area over the weekend.
In the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,201 cases and 17 deaths, with two new cases reported.
In the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements, there have been 121 cases and one death, while there have been 834 cases and 12 deaths in the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge. Four new cases were reported in that area over the weekend.
Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 279,978 cases and 3,043 deaths since the pandemic began, with 6,857 cases reported in Galt. There have been 74 deaths reported in Galt as well.
Some 65.4% of the population in Sacramento County is fully vaccinated, while 70.6% are partially vaccinated. In Galt, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Sacramento County Public Health does not disclose partial vaccinations in each city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.