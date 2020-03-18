With the spread of the coronavirus putting a stranglehold on the national economy, local business owners are feeling the pinch as they fight to stay afloat.
Dave Kirsten, a Downtown Business Alliance board member, on Tuesday estimated that sales are down a third at local retailers as governments place restrictions on the public in an effort to contain an epidemic that is crippling economies worldwide.
Small businesses across Lodi such as Lodi Beer Company and Lodi Stadium 12 Cinemas have opted to stay open, but are complying with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including distancing people six feet apart.
“We’re hurting tremendously right now,” Lodi Beer Co. general manager Brandon Greene said. “We saw the downturn after the governor’s announcement Thursday, when he said restaurants should close. We have 68 employees depending on us for their income. We’re doing the best to give them the hours they need so they can pay their bills. It’s all about them. I don’t know how long we can weather this. We’re down 80% for St. Patrick’s Day, 70% for a regular day.”
He said the restaurant is taking safety precautions seriously, including spraying every table after each meal, and using one-time-use menus that are discarded after each customer orders.
As many businesses temporarily close, they are looking for support from the federal government to get through the crisis without having to shut their doors for good.
Kirsten said he’s hopeful help could be on the way.
“I’m sure (Small Business Administration) loans will have a quick turnaround, meant to diminish economic injury,” he said.
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said business owners are dealing with a financial disaster not of their making.
“It’s a situation that we didn’t create. (Our different groups) can’t meet now, we have to have virtual meetings. It loses something when you’re not in the same room. I don’t believe it is the best way to do business,” Patrick said. “People need to pray that this condition ends soon, not only for the physical and mental health of the community, but the economical health.”
Karen Federico visited Weibel Family Vineyard and Winery in Downtown Lodi on Tuesday to support local business.
“I feel that if businesses are taking utmost safety measures and precautions as they exist, that it’s really important to go support those businesses if people feel like they are not compromising their health, or the health of other people,” she said.
Gyms were among the latest businesses to receive an urging from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to close during the pandemic.
Stockton-based In-Shape Health Clubs announced on its social media pages that it would be following Newsom’s recommendation to close to the public in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Twin Arbors Private Sports Club initially had decided to stay open, canceling its basketball and group exercise programs until April 1 and April 6, respectively. Owner David Claxton said the programs were canceled because members were constantly in close proximity to each other during sessions.
Later in the day, they decided to close temporarily after all.
“It was a really difficult decision (to close),” he said. “After considering the governor’s recommendation, and because a large population of our members are seniors, we thought it was the prudent thing to do.”
Claxton said he hopes to re-open the club on April 1.
Fitness System Lodi remains open, but has a long list of guidelines for members posted on the entrance door of the gym, including following CDC guidelines, as well as asking members to disinfect any surfaces they have touched. The staff also wipe down all surfaces every hour.
“We have hand sanitizer that kills coronavirus. We are always encouraging people to clean their hands,” a Fitness System employee told the News-Sentinel. “We are asking people to do their own due diligence. The gym has cleaning stations all over the gym with Clorox wipes.”
The employee also noted that there are no more than 10 members allowed in the gym at a time, and all classes have been canceled.
Lodi Stadium 12 Cinemas remains open and has not made any announcement signaling a possible closure.
Moviegoers Rita Spence and John Graham decided to attend a showing of “Bloodshot” on Tuesday afternoon because their Fandango tickets weren’t refundable. Neither were worried about catching the virus at the theater.
“I’m more up to date than the news,” said Graham, who works in the medical field. “I like that (the theater is) keeping six feet of distance. I feel it would be cool if they closed every two seats.”
A theater employee who declined to give his name said he’d normally see two to three people entering within an hour. Now those who are stopping by ask if the theater is even open.
Cheese Central owner Cindy Della Monica said as of Tuesday, business had not changed much for her.
“We have had some parties postpone their (tasting) events because they have family members with compromised health,” she said. “But we do have guests coming in on a mission. They’re coming in to get their cheese and they don’t need to taste.”
Della Monica will be advertising an ordering service on Wednesday, where customers can call in an order using their credit cards, and her staff will provide curbside delivery for those who feel uncomfortable about coming in.
House of Coffees owner Sami Oliver Terra said they will stay open “as long as it’s the right decision for the staff” and will notify the community if anything changes. They are currently disinfecting after every transaction and washing their hands frequently. They’re also selling beans for people to grind and brew at home.
Porters Pub has remained open, but sales are down. The daughter of a staff member at Porters Pub, who was unable to find child care, was sitting alone at a table.
“Normally we would be full. For the period from Friday to Sunday, I was down $6,000,” owner Shae Porter said. “We are definitely feeling it. It is definitely affecting the staff. Most servers rely on tips. They have bills to pay.”
Kirsten says there are ways to support local businesses, even without leaving your home.
Many of the stores in the areas are able to ship products directly to homes, so online shopping and buying gift cards can help, he said.
“What inspires me, is people who are leaving extra tips,” he said, adding people are more inclined to be forgiving during the pandemic, and he would be surprised to hear of customer complaints due to the closures.
News-Sentinel staff writer Wes Bowers and chief photographer Bea Ahbeck contributed to this report.