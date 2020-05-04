- 574 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 45 in Lodi. There have been 26 deaths. 433 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org
- 1,127 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 195 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 47 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered.
- 428 cases in Stanislaus County, with 15 deaths. 267 have recovered.
- 1,776 cases in Alameda County, with 63 deaths.
- 947 cases in Contra Costa County, with 28 deaths.
- 55,884 cases in California, with 2,278 deaths.
- 1,180,332 cases in the United States, with 68,920 deaths. 187,180 have recovered.
- 3,580,247 cases worldwide, with 251,365 deaths. 1,162,563 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.