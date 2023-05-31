LODI — The American Association of University Women’s Lodi branch recently installed its new board of directors at Park View Terrace community room.
New officer are Liz Orwin, Nanette Green, Nancy Mellor, Nancy Gonzalez St. Clair, Sheila Dunn, Becky Greider, Julie Thompson, Linda Hammons, Elise Forbes, Carolyn Ross and Sally Irizary.
Five needed for Changing Faces drama club
LODI — The Changing Faces Theater Company needs five students ages 12 to 15 for its Summer Drama Club that begins June 6.
Because most of the teen students are participating in Changing Faces’ summer intensive program, enrollment numbers are down for the 12 to 15 class. The company would like to be able to offer this class, but need at least five more students to sign up. A decision to continue or end the class will be delivered June 1.
The 12 to 15 class is held every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for six weeks beginning June 6. Admission is $135 per student.
Newcomers Club to hold luncheon
LODI — The Lodi Newcomers Club luncheon will be held Thursday, June 8 at Strings Italian Restaurant, 2314 W. Kettleman Lane. Entree choices are shrimp scampi and chicken piccata. The social hour will start at 11 a.m., the meeting will be at 11:45 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations must be made by Sunday, June 4 by calling Donna Anzalone at 209-745-1438.
Galt under contract with Sac County animal services
GALT — The Sacramento County Animal Care Services is expanding its contract area to provide complete animal control services to the City of Galt beginning Thursday, June 1.
The department said the new contract will provide extra care and better quality of service to local and lost animals and the community.
By partnering with the county, this will allow Galt police officers to work on other public safety issues in the community, police said.
Starting June 1, if Galt residents locate a stray animal, they should call 311 for assistance. The Galt Police Department will no longer accept any animals for drop-off. All non-aggressive stray animals within Galt city limits will be referred to Sacramento County Animal Control.
Galt officers will respond to calls of vicious animals that pose a threat to public safety until Animal Control arrives to take over.
Galt officers will continue to check animals for microchips in an effort to reunite them with their owners.
