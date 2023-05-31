LODI — The American Association of University Women’s Lodi branch recently installed its new board of directors at Park View Terrace community room.

New officer are Liz Orwin, Nanette Green, Nancy Mellor, Nancy Gonzalez St. Clair, Sheila Dunn, Becky Greider, Julie Thompson, Linda Hammons, Elise Forbes, Carolyn Ross and Sally Irizary.

