- 67,284 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,478 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 321 in Woodbridge and 247 in Lockeford. There have been 1,182 deaths, including 163 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 64,706 may have recovered. 151,483 total vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 91 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 8 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 2 of those in the ICU.
- 94,129 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,601 in Galt. There have been 1,510 deaths, including 41 in Galt. 89,528 have "likely recovered." 270,824 total vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 143 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,928 total cases in Calaveras County, with 49 deaths. 1,838 patients were considered recovered. 12,039 vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,605 total cases in Amador County, with 34 deaths. 1,537 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 3 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 50,926 cases in Stanislaus County, with 957 deaths. 49,164 patients may have recovered.
- 81,168 cases in Alameda County, with 1,285 deaths.
- 63,142 cases in Contra Costa County, with 701 deaths. 61,093 may have recovered.
- 3,493,126 total cases in California, with 53,448 deaths. 10,003,942 total vaccine doses administered.
- 28,886,283 cases in the United States, with 522,610 deaths.
- 116,023,244 cases worldwide, with 2,578,785 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.