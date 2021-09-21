STOCKTON — The top administrator at Delta College has been selected to participate in a national program to improve student success.
The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced Monday that Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, superintendent president at Delta College, is one of 25 school leaders chosen the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship class of 2021-22.
“It is an absolute honor to be selected for the prestigious New Presidents Fellowship,” Pourzanjani said.
“I want to thank the Aspen Institute, and all of my colleagues at Delta College, for this opportunity,” he said. “It’s my hope that this fellowship will lead to new and innovative ideas to serve our students even better, which of course is the focus of everything that we do at Delta.”
The program assists community college presidents who are in the early years of their tenure as they aim to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
Pourzanjani was named Delta’s president and superintendent in July of 2019, succeeding Dr. Kathy Hart, who retired that year after 25 years at the college.
Later this year, Pourzanjani and the 24 other Fellows will engage in virtual learning and residential sessions to develop strategies that meet goals for student success and equity over the course of nine months.
As community colleges grapple with declining enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, turnover among presidents and superintendents is also high, according to the Aspen Institute.
The organization said it is committed to helping prepare the next generation of leaders through its fellowship programs for new presidents.
This year’s Fellowship class is 52% female, and 64% are people of color. Located in 17 states, the institutions represented this year are also diverse, which includes a tribal college with less than 500 students to an urban college that educates more than 35,000 each year.
Pourzanjani is one of six presidents from California to participate in the program this year, along with leaders from Los Angeles Southwest, Berkeley City, West Valley, Madera Community and San Diego City colleges.
The Fellowship’s philanthropic partner is JPMorgan Chase.
“Community colleges play a critical role in helping to prepare young adults and incumbent workers for in-demand jobs of the future,” said Monique Baptiste, JPMorgan Chase Vice President and Head of Jobs & Skills for Global Philanthropy Monique Baptiste said in Monday’s media statement.
“Ensuring that the leaders of these institutions are equipped with the support and training they need to develop equitable student success is an integral part of building capacity over the long-run,” she said.