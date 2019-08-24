Lodi trolley bus will be unveiled at council’s shirtsleeve meeting

On Tuesday, the Lodi Public Works Department will unveil a new Gillig trolley-style bus at the Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting.
The council voted in December 2017 to replace its previous trolley, which had been purchased in 2001, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
The city used funds from a state grant to purchase the new bus at a cost $663,268.
Gillig is a Livermore-based manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses with a reputation for creating unique retro trolley busses and cable cars.
The Lodi trolley resembles a 20th-century cable car with a purple body with gold and green trim, and grapes adorning the windows of the bus.
The trolley will have solid oak seats and brass stanchions, which according to the Gillig website, “combines classic trolley appeal with the quality and contemporary features of our standard transit bus.”
The trolley will service the fixed route that tours all areas of the city, according to the Lodi transportation manager Georgia Lantsberger.
“The trolley will alternate between five routes, with exception to our express routes. The fare will be the same as our other fixed routes ($1.25),” Lantsberger said.
She believes the trolley bus is a great way to market the city’s public transit system and introduce residents to the Grape Line.
According to Lantsberger, drivers have started driving test routes through the city.
“It is absolutely stunning. It is different than anything you have ever seen. The colors are very vibrant it has the nostalgic wood paneling, banners, iconic decals, window motifs, rope lighting, cowcatcher, and bell,” she said. “When people see it they just stop and stare at it, it’s a sight to see.”
The trolley bus will run on compressed natural gas.
“A lot of our drivers like the way the bus drives, it is easier to maneuver and it has a smoother transition when turning,” Lantsberger said.
Schwabauer believes the trolley will be perfect for both Lodi residents and tourists traveling through the city and the downtown area.
The trolley will be in service for riders beginning in September.
Tuesday’s shirtsleeve meeting will be held at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St., at 7 a.m.