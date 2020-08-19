A mosquito-borne virus that hasn’t been seen in San Joaquin County for nearly 50 years was discovered in Lodi this week.
The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced on Tuesday that St. Louis encephalitis was found in a group of mosquitoes collected in Lodi’s 95240 ZIP Code recently.
A mosquito sample may contain as many as 50 individual mosquitoes, the district said.
“This is the first find of St. Louis Encephalitis in San Joaquin County since a human case identified in 1973,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said in a media statement. “With this finding, it is important that people remove standing water around homes and protect themselves from mosquito bites. Mosquito prevention is everyone’s responsibility.”
Devencenzi said the virus is similar to West Nile virus, in that birds are the primary host once exposed to a mosquito carrying the disease. Humans are a “dead-end” host, he said, as they are unable to infect other humans through casual contact.
Symptoms of St. Louis encephalitis are similar to West Nile virus, and include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC said most people infected with St. Louis encephalitis have no apparent illness. However, severe nueroinvasive disease occurs more commonly in older adults.
In rare cases, long-term disability or death can result from St. Louis encephalitis, and there is no medications or vaccines to treat the virus, the CDC said.
San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District on Tuesday said that with high temperatures being felt across the state, the life cycle of the mosquito increases, as does the replication of St. Louis encephalitis and West Nile virus in their bodies.
According to westnile.ca.gov, there have not been any reported human cases of West Nile virus in San Joaquin County this year. However, there have been 63 mosquito samples that tested positive for the virus.
In addition, one horse has become infected with West Nile virus within the last week, and one dead bird has been found.
Last year, some 288 mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus, with seven human cases being reported in San Joaquin County. One horse was infected and four dead birds were found.
To reduce the risk of St. Louis encephalitis and West Nile virus infection, the district encourages residents to remove all sources of standing water on their property, and apply insect repellent containing ingredients approved by the Environmental Protection Agency when outdoors.
Ingredients include DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.
In addition, the district recommends to avoid spending time outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. If spending time outside in cooler weather, it is recommended residents wear long pants, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, and other protective clothing.
Residents can keep mosquitoes from their homes by installing tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, the district said.
You can report daytime biting mosquitoes or significant mosquito infestations to the district at www.sjmosquito.org, 209-982-4675, or 800-300-4675.
Report dead birds by calling 877-968-2473 or visiting www.westnile.ca.gov.