STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it will not pursue charges at this time against a Stockton man who claimed he was beaten in jail.
Jacob Servin, 26, was facing five misdemeanor counts of battery on a custodial officer, stemming from an incident at the San Joaquin County Jail on Dec. 2.
Angela Hayes, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office, said it is not uncommon for a case like Servin’s to be put on hold.
“It will take approximately two-to-three months to investigate before the office can make a decision whether or not to file charges against anyone,” she said.
Stockton Police Department officers arrested Servin on suspicion of public drunkenness around 11 p.m. on Dec. 1, and transported him to the county jail.
During the booking process, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob became non-compliant, grabbing a female correctional officer and reaching for her weapon. Servin also allegedly kicked an officer in the chest and tried to bite staff, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As a result, the officers used force to restrain him, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After his release from jail on Dec. 2, Servin relayed a different version of the incident through his Instagram account.
Servin claimed the officers held him down, choked him, kicked him and beat him as they shouted racist comments at him. Along with his claims, he posted photos of the injuries he suffered to his face.
The Sheriff’s Office released an 18-minute video of Servin’s booking, which appears to show him cooperating with officers before they lead him to a temporary holding cell.
The end of the video shows officers escorting Servin from the cell with facial injuries and blood on his pants.
The Sheriff’s Office said there are no video cameras in temporary holding cells due to the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which requires correctional facilities to provide privacy areas to inmates so they can change and relieve themselves.
On Dec. 6, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced a protocol investigation conducted by her office, the Sheriff’s Office and Stockton Police Department would be conducted regarding Servin’s arrest and the event leading up to the incident at the jail.