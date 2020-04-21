In a show of appreciation for the health care workers in San Joaquin County, Lions Club volunteers fanned out to each of the county’s seven hospitals on Saturday to serve meals to staff.
At Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, volunteers from the Lodi Mexican-American Lions Club were busy cooking up hot dogs and packing bag lunches. A small line formed as hospital workers picked up lunch for themselves and their colleagues.
“It’s very, very nice, very thoughtful, especially in today’s chaos,” said Amanda Benitez, who works in the maternal child unit.
“This is awesome, the support from the community is amazing,” said April Corona, a materials management associate.
The volunteers were ready to hand out up to 350 meals, with food donated from Food 4 Less and the Lions Club. Volunteers quickly put together bags of chips, cookies, fruit and nut bars and string cheese. Bottled water was also provided.
John Flores, chairman of the Lodi Mexican-American Lions Club, said the club was contacted by the Stockton Host Lions Club, and asked if they could serve the front line workers at the Lodi hospital.
Lions Club members from Stockton and Lodi volunteered after being asked by County Supervisor Tom Patti, who organized the event.
Flores said it was important for his chapter to participate.
“All the people serving at hospitals right now — they are understaffed, they are running short, so it was good to do something special for them and cook something,” Flores said. “It relieves a little bit for them.”
He said the response of the hospital workers was one of gratitude.
“They were very grateful for us being there. We received nothing but praise,” he said.
Alex Galela, a materials management associate who works full-time for the county and per diem at the hospital, was very thankful for the meal provided.
“I really appreciate it,” Galela said. “Since I don’t have time to meal prep, this takes a load off.”
“The medical profession is full of unsung heroes,” Patti said. “They all are important. They are essential to the community and they work long hours. Now with (the pandemic), there’s an extra level of stress. And I just believed that a little demonstration of appreciation for them could go a long way.”
Patti said the day could not have been pulled off without the volunteers.
He worked with Chris Podesto, executive senior director of marketing for Food 4 Less and Rancho San Miguel, to provide meals for 2,100 hospital employees throughout the county.
He and 25 volunteers spent 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at seven hospitals cooking up hot dogs for the nurses, doctors, specialists and technicians working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patti and supervisor Miguel Villapudua provided 700 meals at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, while the Stockton Lions Club manned the grills at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
Lodi resident and firefighter Mike Hardin, a member of Flame Thrower BBQ & Chili Co. #1, was serving up food at Dameron Hospital in Stockton.
Rob Ryan, creator of Rob’s Smokin Rub here in San Joaquin County, was at Tracy Sutter Community Hospital.
In addition, Carly Schrader, owner of Golden State Restaurant Group and McDonald’s of San Joaquin County, provided condiment packets and wrapping materials.