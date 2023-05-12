Chris Jacobson told former LOEL Senior Center CEO Tracy Williams in her final days that he would get LOEL’s restrooms redone, and put her name on them when everything was finished.
According to Jacobson, the center’s director of fund development, Williams said that was the one honor she would accept as a lasting legacy of her life.
Williams succumbed to cancer in 2021, and on Wednesday, her dream of having modernized bathrooms took a first step to becoming a reality.
LOEL staff and City of Lodi officials broke ground on the second phase of the Tracy Williams Memorial Restroom project, which will add 1,600 square feet of space to the rear of the center located at 105 S. Washington St.
JP Doucette, Lodi Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the center was one of the city’s most valuable institutions, and that the project could not have happened without Williams’ determination.
“This is not just the recognition of the beginning or start of the actual project,” he said. “It’s really a recognition and celebration of decades of dreaming, planning and fundraising that brought us to this moment. I know that Tracy is smiling down on us, and it means so much to so many people to have her dream realized.”
Currently, the center has just two restrooms for 10 staff members and as many as 120 seniors.
The women’s restroom has two toilets and one sink, while the men’s room has a urinal, a toilet and sink.
The project will provide three urinals, two toilets and three sinks for the men’s room, and five toilets and three sinks for the women’s room.
In addition, a laundry room with both a washing machine and dryer will be built, and powered doors will be installed for ADA entry.
A new parking lot with a roundabout for pick-ups and drop-offs will be added as well.
“Currently we use our rentals across the street (for laundry),’” Jacobson said. “Our seniors park in disabled slots (at the building’s rear). The doors open up, walkers, wheelchairs, they couldn’t get in without assistance. Now, we’ll be able to push a button. This is a huge, huge win for our seniors.”
The rear parking area of the center was dug up over the last week, and Jacobson said the addition should be completed by October, barring any delays.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said he could not be more proud that the Lodi City Council chose to assist the LOEL Senior Center in funding the addition, which would make sure seniors would be cared for in the years to come.
“Our elderly need far more than just a meal. They need a person to talk to,” he said. “They need interaction more than anything. And not only did Tracy see it as a vision to provide congregate meals, but when the non-congregate meals, when the Meals on Wheels program was going away, Tracy saw it as her mission to step in and care for those people, and send someone to their homes, their shut-in homes, to not only provide them with a meal and a social outlet, but someone to talk to.”
The project is estimated at about $1.3 million, and LOEL CEO Marjorie Schrenk said the Fusion Festival held May 6 at Lodi Lake — also named the Tracy Williams Memorial Concert — helped fund some of the cost.
However, she said there is still a bit of a shortfall, and is hoping the community will continue to step forward and donate funds.
“I can’t tell you how exciting and exhilarating this is for me and our staff,” she said. “Thinking about the years we’ve been talking about this, planning. I’m so glad we’re at this point where we’re not talking about it. We’re doing it. That first day we had some (demolition) out here I was just skipping around the office. I was so excited.”
