GALT — On Sunday, a man called the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to report he saw his stolen trailer at a home located in the 27000 block of Elliott Road in Galt. During the investigation, deputies obtained information that the residence is listed to a woman on searchable probation and saw the trailer from the road, the Sheriff’ Office said. As deputies entered the residence they announced their presence, but did not receive a response.
A K9 was sent into the home, and located a woman, later identified as Alison Gates, in a closet. Gates, 42, received medical attention and clearance prior to being booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.
While searching the property, deputies located multiple stolen vehicles, recreational items and tools.
Gates and Kelly Eiseman, 41, were arrested on suspicion of evading police. Eiseman was also arrested on a felony warrant.
— Wes Bowers
Changing Faces to offer Shakespeare workshops
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company is hosting a series of free workshops for teens and adults interested in auditioning for the summer production, William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Workshops will cover how to analyze Shakespearean language and practice performance technique, with the goal of participants gaining a clear understanding of the play.
Those who attend the workshops are not required to audition, and those who plan to audition are not required to attend the workshops, but directors Mike Bartram and Sabrina Willis-Bartram hope that workshop students will also audition for the play and vice versa.
“Our goal is to make these workshops fun and relaxing, and for those who may find Shakespeare's language intimidating, we hope to make you feel more at ease, and realize how amazing it is as an actor to perform his works,” Mike Bartram said.
Workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Feb. 22, March 21 and April 18. Due to limited space, reservations are required. For more information, email mbartram.cftc@ comcast.net.
— K. Cathey
Contraband found at San Joaquin County Jail
FRENCH CAMP — On Saturday, a note and a small baggy of methamphetamine was intercepted while in transit from one inmate at the San Joaquin County Jail to another.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation to determine the inmate’s identity, and learned he was housed at the jail’s core facility. The inmate was identified as Rudolph Delsie, and he was found to be in possession of 10.6 grams of methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Delsie was charged with possession of a controlled substance in jail, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
It is unknown where the methamphetamine initially came from or how it was brought into the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
POLITICAL NOTES
DA endorses Fugazi for Assembly seat
STOCKTON — Christina Fugazi announced this week that San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar has endorsed her for the California State Assembly fifth district seat.
“As the district attorney of San Joaquin County, I believe we are facing a crisis in homelessness,” Verber Salazar said in a media statement. “The problem is multifaceted and complex. There are no simple fixes. I recognize that we in law enforcement do not alone hold the answer. So we must work closely with our elected officials and stakeholders to be most effective. Locally, we need support from the state of California with the resources and coordination of state agencies. I am convinced that Christina Fugazi has demonstrated a true commitment to solving the homeless issue and possesses the right type of skills and leadership experience to be our representative in the California Assembly.”
The endorsement from Verber Salazar marks additional support from the county’s top law enforcement officials. Fugazi has also earned the endorsement of San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow.
Fugazi is a teacher and the founder of the Delta VISTA Academy at Venture Academy. A Lodi native, she has been Stockton City Council member for two terms.
— Wes Bowers