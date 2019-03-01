LODI — Beginning March 5 the Lodi Police Department will host a Citizen’s Academy, which will take place over nine weeks, concluding April 30.
The academy will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees of the academy will learn from officers and personnel about each department from the gang unit to SWAT and OED units.
People will also get a basic understanding of an officer’s experience in the line of duty through the use of the department’s APEX simulator.
Applicants interested in attending this comprehensive academy are encouraged to sign up online at http://www.lodi.gov/
police/citizen_academy.html. The Lodi Police Department also offers physical applications that can be picked up and dropped off at the Lodi Police Station located at 215 W. Elm Street.
— Oula Miqbel
The Mudmill to host father and daughter paint night
LODI — The Mudmill will host a father and daughter paint night tonight at its studio at 115 S. School St. From 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets for the Paint Night are $30. The ticket cover fee includes a $20 dinner voucher at smack pie pizza at 121 S. School St. The $10 studio fee does not include the cost of pottery.
In order to register for the paint night, guests must call 209-365-9900.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi to host summer produce gardening class
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will hosts a summer produce gardening class on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. The class will be offered at the library at 201 W. Locust St.
The class will teach attendees how to grow summer produce and store and freeze it as well.
This class is taught by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers. Attendees will be taught how to grow produce, and what produce to purchase from the farmers market or grocery stores. Attendees will also learn how to properly store and freeze fresh produce and reduce food waste.
The class is free and open to the public. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the class by calling 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton vice mayor to host office hour
STOCKTON —Vice Mayor Dan Wright will host an office hour on Monday, March 4, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 7810 Thornton Road in Stockton.
People are encouraged to attend the office hour and discuss topics of interest or concern.
To learn more about the office hour and Vice Mayor Wright visit, www.stocktonca.gov/district2 or call 209-937-8279.
— Oula Miqbel
Bill would ensure patients receive medications
SACRAMENTO – Assembly Bill 149, authored by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove), was approved on a unanimous bipartisan concurrence vote by the California State Assembly.
AB 149 will allow patients to regain access to their critically needed medications. In 2018, the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 1753 which aimed to combat the opioid epidemic by requiring prescription pads to include a new, uniquely serialized number.
Additionally, the law allowed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to limit the number of printers who are approved to print security prescription pads.
The DOJ implemented the new requirements and approved printers began printing new security prescription pads on Jan. 1. However, prescribers could not obtain these new pads in time to begin utilizing them on the effective date, which left patients unable to fill essential prescriptions.
AB 149 would delay the AB 1753 implementation requirements for prescription forms to include a uniquely serialized number no later than Jan. 1, 2020.
AB 149 would take effect immediately as an urgency statute. The bill has been sent to Governor Newsom for consideration.
— Oula Miqbel
State of emergency declared in 26 counties
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state of emergency in five additional counties, expanding an original order of 21 counties last week, due to relentless storms that have hit California since the new year.
The original proclamation Feb. 21 came in light of two strong atmospheric river systems starting Jan. 5 and Feb. 12, which led to flooding and damaged infrastructure throughout the state, the proclamation said.
Newsom on Thursday added five counties — Amador, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma — due to “another significant atmospheric river storm system” that dumped record rain and snowfall throughout Northern California starting this Monday.
Sonoma County received one of Northern California's more dramatic flooding instances in recent memory, when the town of Guerneville was inundated and most residents evacuated after Russian River overflow turned the community into a land-locked “island,” as the county sheriff's office phrased it. Flooding slowly started to recede Thursday but has killed one person.
The 21 counties declared last week and still in emergency status are: Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity, Ventura, and Yolo.
Both proclamations call for Caltrans to request Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief fund for roadway repairs and for the state Office of Emergency Services to assist municipal governments.
— Sacramento Bee