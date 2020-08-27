Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation founder Cheryl Francis and Grocery Outlet store owner Kevin Trimlett, along with staff, met up outside the Lodi store on Wednesday morning so Francis could be officially presented with a large check for $10,202.
The money was raised in part through Grocery Outlet’s annual Independence from Hunger campaign, part of an ongoing partnership between the Lodi charitable organization and the store.
“Their donation put us in a better position to help a lot more people,” Francis said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace & Mercy has not been able to hold its regular fundraisers. Francis said the store’s donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to serve Lodi’s homeless community, along with individuals and families who need a little support to make ends meet.
“It allows us to bless more people,” Francis said.
The store was able to raise around $7,000 through customer donations.
“They were in need of a walk-in freezer, so we wanted to do as much as possible to hopefully get them there,” Trimlett explained.
The company added another $3,300 through its “Million Dollar Match” program, a pledge to match up to $1 million in donations made through the Independence from Hunger drive.
“Being a local owner living here in Lodi, it’s really nice to be able to raise funds for a local charity like Cheryl’s and give back to the community,” Trimlett said.