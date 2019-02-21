Almost a month after 22-year-old Nelson Valdez of Lodi was reported missing, California Highway Patrol officers found him dead at the scene of a traffic collision in Tuolomne County.
At approximately 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, a person notified Sonora CHP of a vehicle over the side of Highway 120 east of Grizzly Creek, according to a Tuesday press release from Sonora CHP, and officers arrived to find a 2003 Honda Accord approximately 200 feet down the embankment.
The Honda — which had suffered “major collision damage” — was registered to a person identified as Valdez, Sonora CHP Sgt. Randy Matyshock said on Wednesday.
Valdez’ body was found nearby and while the collision is still under investigation, it appears that Valdez was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, pending autopsy.
Valdez was first reported missing by his family on Jan. 26, two days after he reportedly left Lodi for Yosemite National Park.