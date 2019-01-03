Couple’s third son is first Lodi baby of 2019

Fasih Ur Rehman was born at 3:37 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019 at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, making him the first child born in Lodi at the start of the new year.
Rehman is the third son born to the Ur Rehman couple.
Khalil Ur Rehman, holds his son, Feshih Ur Rehman, who was born in Lodi on New Year's Day.
