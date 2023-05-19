Past Lodi PD leaders remember the tutelage of former chief Floyd Williams

Floyd Williams spent three decades with the Lodi Police Department, and his son Greg said he was always proud of how he progressed through the years to become its leader.
He began as a dispatcher in 1963, and 19 years later he was named chief of police, a position he held until his retirement in 1993.
“He was an effective chief,” Greg Williams said. “He was always proud that he rose through the ranks. But he didn’t let that define him later in life, after he retired.”
The former chief died on May 11 at the age of 83.
Born in Stockton, Floyd Williams attended Azusa Pacific College for one year before leaving school to join the Air Force.
He married his first wife, Donna Keys, in 1961, and the couple lived in Lompoc while he served in the military.
Afterward, the couple moved to Lodi where their children Lorianne and Greg were born and raised.
It was shortly after settling in Lodi that he landed a job at the police department.
During his administration as chief, the department implemented the gang task force and bicycle patrols, and Crime Stoppers, the anonymous tip line residents can use to provide information to investigations that was begun by his predecessor, Mark Yates, came to fruition.
In addition, the Partners program, which senior volunteers assist the department with day-to-day patrols and activities, was first explored under his watch, although it blossomed under his successor Larry Hansen.
“He was very supportive of me, and the department, and the changes we made,” Hansen said. “I think one of the most important things he did, was he really started sending a lot of staff to training. We didn’t have a lot of that before. And when I became chief, I continued to send people to training, because it’s really important that the department kept up with changes in the way things are.”
He added he appreciated that Williams gave him the green light to apply for grants, which was something the department had never done before, either.
Hansen remembers a sign on the wall behind Williams’ desk that read “What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand” when thinking of what kind of person his former boss was.
“He was pretty direct, yet he was approachable,” he said. “It wasn’t like, ‘don’t come in’ or ‘don’t bother me.’ But I worked closely with him, and I was proud to work with him.”
Former Police Chief David Main was hired the year Floyd Williams was chosen to head the department, and described his former boss as a very good man who placed a strong emphasis on training and improving professionalism.
“I always enjoyed working with him and appreciated everything he did for me,” Main said. “When I first started, I was afraid of public speaking. He forced me out of my comfort zone and made me go out and do it.”
Main would become Williams’ administrative sergeant, handling communications within the department, among other responsibilities.
He said Williams was always professional, but was also “old school,” and if he was unhappy with something someone was doing, he’d tell them.
“He had an excellent work ethic,” Main said. “He was a chief who was really progressive, especially in that time period, where you didn’t have a lot of that.”
After retiring, Floyd Williams purchased two acres of property with his second wife in Bandon, Ore., about 250 miles south of Portland, on the state’s coast.
He enrolled in an online course to become a minister, and soon became pastor at the town’s First Baptist Church.
Lorianne Porterfield said her father would return to Lodi about three times a year after retiring, always making a stop between homes in Bandon and Mesa, Ariz., where he loved to play golf. Both she and her brother remember that their father had a great sense of humor, something they don’t think a lot of Lodians realized.
“He would send me corny jokes at least twice a week,” she said. “Which I liked because I knew that meant he was thinking about me, even if we hadn’t spoken at all that week.”
As a resident of Lodi, Porterfield said her father could get along with anybody. Growing up, the parents in the neighborhood would routinely get together for game nights, and all the children would play in the yard.
He would still visit neighbors when re returned to Lodi in his later years, she said.
Greg Williams said the neighborhood fathers would take the children on camping trips and sporting events, something that is still embedded in his memory.
“The first professional sports game I ever went to was an Oakland A’s game when I was 5 years old,” he said. “It really sticks out. It was helmet day at the (Oakland) Coliseum, and we went with some friends and their sons. It was just a great day at the ballpark.”
The siblings said their father loved to take the family to Yosemite and the beach, particularly to the Carmel area or similar locales.
Outside of work, family and his faith, Floyd Williams enjoyed golfing, traveling, woodworking, repairing clocks and tending the grounds at his Bandon home.
Porterfield said her father’s faith was very important to him, as was the assurance that his family would see him again after he was gone.
She said family and friends would miss his presence in their lives.
“Some of my earliest memories of him are that he would do anything for me and and always be there for me,” she said. “An now my biggest protector is gone.”
Funeral services will be held May 24 at 10 a.m. at GracePoint Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Road.
A burial will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Flowers may be sent to GracePoint Church, and donations may be made in his name to Lodi Police Foundation online at www.lodipolicefoundation.org
