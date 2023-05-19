Past Lodi PD leaders remember the tutelage of former chief Floyd Williams

Floyd Williams; 2019

 Steve Porterfield

Floyd Williams spent three decades with the Lodi Police Department, and his son Greg said he was always proud of how he progressed through the years to become its leader.

He began as a dispatcher in 1963, and 19 years later he was named chief of police, a position he held until his retirement in 1993.