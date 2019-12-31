As Lodians begin setting their New Year’s resolutions, the Lodi Community Art Center will provide several new art classes in 2020 for anyone looking to flex their creativity or take up a new hobby.
Art center instructor Caroline Henry said during the cool weather after the holidays, people often seek new and engaging indoor activities.
“The art workshops offered at the art center give people a chance to learn and tap into their creativity and meet people with an interest in the arts,” Henry said.
Most people who participate in art classes offered at the art center become involved in other aspects of Lodi’s art scene, she said, and attend other art events and classes throughout the community.
“Creativity spills into life in many ways. Sometimes people will take classes with us, or at the Double Dip Gallery and Hutchins Street Square, (and) become very drawn into the world of art and help enrich the community,” she said.
Henry believes people develop a passion for art because it helps them express their innermost feelings and ideas.
In an effort to engage all emotional landscapes and artistic experience, the community art center provides a variety of art classes from whimsical watercolor to more structured oil painting.
Beginning in January, the Lodi Community Art Center will be adding three workshops, two taught by Henry and one taught by instructor Marilyn Eger.
Henry will be teaching a combined ink drawing and watercolor class and scratchboard classes. Scratchboard is an etching technique where you scratch out the image on a board that has a black India ink coating.
Eger will be teaching oil portrait classes in February, Henry said.
“There are some classes that require material, so we need to hear from people before class to let us know how many people will be attending a class and how much material we will need ahead of time. We need to know people are committed before a class,” she said.
Anyone interested in taking classes at the Lodi Community Art Center are invited to visit the group’s website at www.lodiartcenter.org or call 209-333-3855 to reserve their seats.