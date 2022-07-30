Be prepared for delays if traveling this weekend

If you are looking to travel outside Lodi this weekend, you can expect delays on several major thoroughfares in the region.
Caltrans will be performing roadwork on Highways 12 and 88, as well as on Interstate 5 for a variety of repairs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
If you are looking to travel outside Lodi this weekend, you can expect delays on several major thoroughfares in the region.
Caltrans will be performing roadwork on Highways 12 and 88, as well as on Interstate 5 for a variety of repairs.
The agency closed the right lane of northbound I-5 at the Barber Road overpass near Mokelumne City for 55 hours at 10 p.m. on July 29 to repair pavement on that stretch of road.
The highway will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, and Caltrans said no detours are required because the left lane of northbound I-5 will be open during construction.
After the closure has concluded, additional single-lane closures will be required between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Aug. 5 to paint new stripes and install rumble strips, the agency said.
On July 31, Caltrans will conduct one-way traffic control on Highway 88 in Lockeford at Locke Road and Walnut Street between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Aug. 1 for construction and utility work.
One-way traffic control will be conducted in those locations Aug. 1-5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as well.
In addition, Caltrans will close lanes on Highway 12 at Potato Slough in Terminous for continued bridge work.
One-way traffic control will begin July 31 at 9 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. Aug. 1. That evening at 8 p.m., one-way traffic control will be conducted until 4 a.m. the next morning through Aug. 5.
For both highway lane closures, motorists should expect delays of as much as 10 minutes, and detours should be taken when possible.
Access to Highway 4 in Stockton will be limited this weekend, as Caltrans has begun a 79-hour extended full connector ramp closure from southbound I-5. The ramp was closed on July 28 for rehabilitation and will reopen Aug. 1 at 5 a.m.
Full overnight closures at the ramp are also scheduled through Aug. 5.
The on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 from Highway 12 remains closed through Aug. 10 for the bridge clearance and auxiliary lane project, and the overpass at the interchange will be closed though Aug. 19.
Work for these projects is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, or materials and construction-related issues.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.