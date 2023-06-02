Late fees have been eliminated at the Lodi Public Library.
The library’s board of directors unanimously approved ending fines for overdue materials at a recent meeting, as well as waive any previous fines a patron may have incurred.
Late fees have been eliminated at the Lodi Public Library.
The library's board of directors unanimously approved ending fines for overdue materials at a recent meeting, as well as waive any previous fines a patron may have incurred.
The fines will be eliminated effective July 1.
“Fines are not a meaningful deterrent to getting items back, as we have seen across libraries throughout the state,” board chair Caitlin Casey said May 8. “They serve to extend resources chasing minimal funds.”
The board decided to waive existing fines to give patrons a fresh start and encourage them to return to the library.
It is hoped that eliminating overdue fines will result in more positive customer interactions, and staff can focus its time on providing service to patrons, as well as working on various projects the library hosts for the community.
Library director Akiliah Manuel said the total amount of the existing fines was unknown at press time.
Late fees are 25 cents for adults and teenagers, and 10 cents for children, she said.
“I’m thrilled with the trustees’ decision,” she said. “Our fine policy will be in alignment with our mission statement, which is to provide a safe space where all are welcome to learn, connect and relax. So, often you hear mission statements which are pleasing to the ear but not actualized. I’m proud our policies reflect our values at (the library).”
The library’s current three-week check-out period will remain in effect, but fines will not accrue if the items are not returned on time.
The board also approved the addition of three auto-renewals, unless an item is reserved by another patron.
If an item is 60 days late, it will be considered lost and the library’s replacement fee will be imposed.
Damaged materials will be assessed at senior library staff’s discretion.
Manuel said the amount of the replacement fee is dependent on the value of the material lost.
According to a 2021 report by CNN, libraries across the country began ditching library fines because they disproportionately affect low-income families.
Typically, materials that are not returned, or returned exceptionally late, often result expensive fines or blocked library cards, which discourage patrons from returning to the library, the report found.
The New York Public Library, as well as libraries in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, have done away with late fees in recent years.
According to CalMatters, library systems in San Mateo, Contra Costa, Berkeley and San Diego counties have all eliminated fines as well.
“I support this effort for our library to go ‘fine free.’” Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi said. “The data clearly shows that collecting fees is an ineffective source of revenue and costs more in staff time than it’s worth.”
The library, located at 201 W. Locust St., is open Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

