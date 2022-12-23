A Lodian serving overseas in the U.S. Marine Corps has died, and officials have said his death is under investigation. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, when he died, according to a Facebook post created by the Marine Security Guard on Dec. 19.
Ramirez excelled at MSG school, the post said, and had successfully completed his first post at Detachment Valletta in Malta.
His post in Abuja was his second, the Marine Security Guard said.
“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Cpl. Ramirez’s family and friends, and we ask that you please respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the post read. “We are working closely with our State Department partners and cooperating fully with NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and their ongoing investigation.”
Ramirez graduated from Lodi High School in 2019 and was a member of the Flames’ soccer team. Representatives from the high school did not respond to inquiries about the kind of student or athlete Ramirez was. Relatives were unavailable for comment as well.
The Marine Corps Times reported on Thursday that a Marine carry team transferred Ramirez’s body to Dover Air Force Base in Dover that morning.
According to the publication, the Marine Corps did not respond to an inquiry as to when Ramirez died.
“I can confirm that NCIS is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Cpl. Elwin Ramirez, as we do in response to any non-combat, medically unattended deaths of Department of the Navy service members,” NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston told Marine Corps Times. 1948.
