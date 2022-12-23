Military officials investigating death of Marine from Lodi

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez of Lodi, California, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 22, 2022. Ramirez was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, Abuja, Nigeria.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto

A Lodian serving overseas in the U.S. Marine Corps has died, and officials have said his death is under investigation. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, when he died, according to a Facebook post created by the Marine Security Guard on Dec. 19.

Ramirez excelled at MSG school, the post said, and had successfully completed his first post at Detachment Valletta in Malta.