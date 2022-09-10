Disturbing the peace: City looking to crack down on violations in Lodi Lake nature area

People look out at the river in the nature area at Lodi Lake on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

 News-Sentinel

Drugs and alcohol, illegal camping, fireworks and disturbances.

Those are just a handful of violations that have occurred in the Lodi Lake nature area in recent months that City of Lodi staff would like to eliminate.