Disturbing the peace: City looking to crack down on violations in Lodi Lake nature area

Drugs and alcohol, illegal camping, fireworks and disturbances.
Those are just a handful of violations that have occurred in the Lodi Lake nature area in recent months that City of Lodi staff would like to eliminate.
That’s why the Lodi City Council will provide staff with direction to mitigate future violations in the park during its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting.
According to staff, the Lodi Police Department received 26 calls for service in the nature area in June, of which 17 were related to animal control.
Of those, one was for an injured cat, another was for an injured goose, and another was for a dog loose in the park.
The remaining calls that were not animal-related included five for a homeless man living in a tree, one lost child who was relocated with parents, a disturbance between a man and woman, a homeless camp, and children lighting fireworks, staff said.
There was also a robbery reported in the nature area, in which staff said the offenders were arrested.
During the month of July there were 17 calls for service in the nature area, of which nine of those calls were self-initiated by animal control officers.
The remaining eight calls included two for a homeless man living in a tree, three for people locked in the nature area, a theft of keys, one for families picnicking and one for children with fireworks, staff said.
Various city departments have discussed ways to prevent future violations occurring in the nature area, including increased enforcement patrols, surveillance cameras and additional signage.
Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services jointly employs retired annuitant peace officers with the public works department to patrol all parks and other city facilities.
The officers work a limited number of hours each year, staff said, and patrol Lodi Lake and the nature area as much as possible.
Staff said adding another retired annuitant to patrol Lodi Lake and the nature area would cost $45,000 for 960 hours.
Animal Control officers patrol the nature area on an almost daily basis, staff said, and recently added a Saturday shift to their schedule.
To add additional animal control services — or overtime — for patrols in the nature area between the busy season of April through August would cost $8,000. Staff said that equates to four-hour shifts for 44 days.
The parks department has purchased surveillance cameras to install along the trail in different areas of the nature area, and is currently testing the equipment to determine the best areas for placement, staff said.
The trail cameras will need to be serviced periodically, but they do not feed into the city’s live security camera feeds.
The city’s information technology department is currently undertaking a project that will include fiber optic cable installation at the lake’s Turner Road entrance to provide the infrastructure needed for staff Internet access and surveillance cameras, according to Tuesday’s agenda.
About $50,000 is needed for the project, but staff said installation at the lake’s entrance will not provide the infrastructure needed for wired, live-feed cameras at the nature area.
As a result, more analysis is needed to determine cost estimates for fiber optics cable installation, as well as installing an electricity source or tamper-resistant solar equipment to the nature area, staff said.
The nature area entrance currently has six signs informing visitors of rules and regulations, including three “no dog” signs, a sign listing the general park rules, a sign warning of arrest if rules are violated, and a larger sign that prohibits wading, boating and swimming.
Staff said “a refresh” of the signs could be made, with the inclusion of verbiage warning of fines if rules are violated.
The city is inviting the public to provide input during the shirtsleeve meeting, which begins at 7 a.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St.
