STOCKTON — The week of April 19-25 is Mosquito and Vector Control Awareness Week, and the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is asking residents to do their part and prevent mosquito development around properties.
The district would like to make the public aware of the following issues:
• With the recent rains followed by warmer temperatures, mosquitoes will soon begin to hatch and bite.
• West Nile virus is endemic to San Joaquin County. With the issues surrounding the current pandemic of COVID-19, be sure to remember the risks associated with WNV.
•COVID-19 is not known to be transmitted by mosquitoes.
• Invasive Aedes mosquitoes were found in the west Stockton area last summer. These daytime biting mosquitoes are being closely monitored. They can spread quickly from the original site where they were first found and currently are considered a nuisance mosquito. This species is known to be a viable carrier of several mosquito-borne diseases, include Zika, chikungunya, dengue and yellow fever.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org. To request District service, call 209-982-4675, 800-300-4675. Follow the district on Facebook @SJmosquitoandvector for more tips and information.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi, Salvation Army to get funds for homeless
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Continuum of Care Board of Directors on Friday approved the allocation of $410,187.42 in SB89 funds to alleviate the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency on homeless individuals and service providers within San Joaquin County.
Funds were distributed to 13 agencies and nonprofits throughout San Joaquin County, including the City of Lodi, Salvation Army Hope Harbor and Ready to Work.
The City of Lodi received $63,250 in funds, while Ready to Work was awarded $27,707. The Salvation Army’s Hope Harbor was allocated $4,276.
Agencies that receive SB89 funds may only spend them to address the needs of households that are literally homeless according to the definition put forward by the HEARTH Act Final Rule in the federal register 24 CFR 578. These funds are intended to be spent on expenses directly related to responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
— Wes Bowers